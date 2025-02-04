Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Atkore ATKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $679.77 million.

• Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Amcor AMCR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• Fox FOXA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.

• Madison Square Garden MSGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $352.63 million.

• Lancaster Colony LANC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $495.43 million.

• Cummins CMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion.

• TransDigm Gr TDG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.74 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Silicon Laboratories SLAB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $166.06 million.

• Archer-Daniels Midland ADM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $22.77 billion.

• PayPal Holdings PYPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.

• InMode INMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $105.00 million.

• WEC Energy Group WEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Hamilton Lane HLNE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $157.95 million.

• AMETEK AME is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• PJT Partners PJT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $376.12 million.

• Pentair PNR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $970.95 million.

• Energizer Hldgs ENR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $726.23 million.

• MPLX MPLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Pfizer PFE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $17.26 billion.

• Ferrari RACE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Marathon Petroleum MPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.94 billion.

• Berry Global Gr BERY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• CNH Industrial CNH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion.

• Premier PINC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $243.21 million.

• Aramark ARMK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $11.24 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• Merck & Co MRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $15.51 billion.

• Graphic Packaging Holding GPK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Apollo Global Management APO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $949.44 million.

• Ingredion INGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Willis Towers Watson WTW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.03 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.

• Gartner IT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $91.93 million.

• Enterprise Prods Partners EPD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $14.07 billion.

• Axalta Coating Sys AXTA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Centene CNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $39.32 billion.

• PepsiCo PEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $27.89 billion.

• Spotify Technology SPOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

• Ball BALL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• UBS Gr UBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $10.48 billion.

• Flex LNG FLNG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $89.87 million.

• IES Hldgs IESC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KKR KKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Mesa Laboratories MLAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $58.83 million.

• Xylem XYL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• CTS CTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $132.80 million.

• Fox FOX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hubbell HUBB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Estee Lauder Cos EL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Jacobs Solutions J is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• AudioCodes AUDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $61.52 million.

• ATI ATI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Jack Henry & Associates JKHY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $576.57 million.

• IDEX IEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $866.07 million.

• Voya Financial VOYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Modine Manufacturing MOD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $613.88 million.

• Match Group MTCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $857.93 million.

• InnovAge Holding INNV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $210.23 million.

• Prudential Financial PRU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $14.47 billion.

• Fair Isaac FICO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.08 per share on revenue of $453.44 million.

• Essex Property Trust ESS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.90 per share on revenue of $449.86 million.

• Enphase Energy ENPH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $377.51 million.

• Mondelez International MDLZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $9.66 billion.

• NOV NOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• American Finl Gr AFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Artisan Partners Asset APAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $293.50 million.

• FMC FMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Advanced Micro Devices AMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion.

• AZEK Co AZEK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $264.10 million.

• Ichor Hldgs ICHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $232.65 million.

• Mattel MAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Hanover Insurance Gr THG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Brandywine Realty Tr BDN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $122.16 million.

• Columbia Sportswear COLM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Electronic Arts EA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Omnicom Group OMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

• Amgen AMGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.08 per share on revenue of $8.87 billion.

• Oscar Health OSCR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Alphabet GOOGL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $96.67 billion.

• Alphabet GOOG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $96.67 billion.

• Allegiant Travel ALGT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $628.70 million.

• Cirrus Logic CRUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $510.30 million.

• Aviat Networks AVNW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $103.59 million.

• Landmark Bancorp LARK is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Key Tronic KTCC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mueller Water Products MWA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $293.52 million.

• CF Industries Holdings CF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $447.50 million.

• Carlisle Companies CSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.42 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Kimball Electronics KE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $360.05 million.

• H&R Block HRB is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.59 per share on revenue of $183.40 million.

• CVRx CVRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $14.83 million.

• Western Union WU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Enova International ENVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $730.04 million.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $165.00 million.

• Intapp INTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $121.14 million.

• 8x8 EGHT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $179.19 million.

• trivago TRVG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $92.72 million.

• Zurn Elkay Water ZWS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $366.71 million.

• Veralto VLTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• O-I Glass OI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Varonis Systems VRNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $165.98 million.

• Snap SNAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Unum Gr UNM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Champion Homes SKY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $590.45 million.

• Simon Property Group SPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Amdocs DOX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Aspen Technology AZPN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $294.60 million.

• Mercury Sys MRCY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $182.45 million.

• Lumen Technologies LUMN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Juniper Networks JNPR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Enact Holdings ACT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $309.87 million.

• Atmos Energy ATO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• American Assets Trust AAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $109.45 million.

• DXC Technology DXC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Golub Capital BDC GBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $226.64 million.

• A10 Networks ATEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $71.82 million.

• Douglas Emmett DEI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $242.55 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

