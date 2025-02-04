Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Atkore ATKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $679.77 million.
• Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Amcor AMCR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
• Fox FOXA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.
• Madison Square Garden MSGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $352.63 million.
• Lancaster Colony LANC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $495.43 million.
• Cummins CMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion.
• TransDigm Gr TDG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.74 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
• Silicon Laboratories SLAB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $166.06 million.
• Archer-Daniels Midland ADM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $22.77 billion.
• PayPal Holdings PYPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.
• InMode INMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $105.00 million.
• WEC Energy Group WEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
• Hamilton Lane HLNE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $157.95 million.
• AMETEK AME is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
• PJT Partners PJT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $376.12 million.
• Pentair PNR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $970.95 million.
• Energizer Hldgs ENR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $726.23 million.
• MPLX MPLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.
• Pfizer PFE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $17.26 billion.
• Ferrari RACE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
• Marathon Petroleum MPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.94 billion.
• Berry Global Gr BERY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
• CNH Industrial CNH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion.
• Premier PINC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $243.21 million.
• Aramark ARMK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $11.24 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.
• Merck & Co MRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $15.51 billion.
• Graphic Packaging Holding GPK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
• Apollo Global Management APO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $949.44 million.
• Ingredion INGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
• Willis Towers Watson WTW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.03 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
• Gartner IT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
• Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $91.93 million.
• Enterprise Prods Partners EPD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $14.07 billion.
• Axalta Coating Sys AXTA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
• Centene CNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $39.32 billion.
• PepsiCo PEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $27.89 billion.
• Spotify Technology SPOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
• Ball BALL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
• UBS Gr UBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $10.48 billion.
• Flex LNG FLNG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $89.87 million.
• IES Hldgs IESC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• KKR KKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Mesa Laboratories MLAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $58.83 million.
• Xylem XYL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
• CTS CTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $132.80 million.
• Fox FOX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Hubbell HUBB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• Estee Lauder Cos EL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
• Jacobs Solutions J is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
• AudioCodes AUDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $61.52 million.
• ATI ATI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Jack Henry & Associates JKHY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $576.57 million.
• IDEX IEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $866.07 million.
• Voya Financial VOYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
• Modine Manufacturing MOD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $613.88 million.
• Match Group MTCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $857.93 million.
• InnovAge Holding INNV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $210.23 million.
• Prudential Financial PRU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $14.47 billion.
• Fair Isaac FICO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.08 per share on revenue of $453.44 million.
• Essex Property Trust ESS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.90 per share on revenue of $449.86 million.
• Enphase Energy ENPH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $377.51 million.
• Mondelez International MDLZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $9.66 billion.
• NOV NOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
• American Finl Gr AFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
• Artisan Partners Asset APAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $293.50 million.
• FMC FMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
• Advanced Micro Devices AMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion.
• AZEK Co AZEK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $264.10 million.
• Ichor Hldgs ICHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $232.65 million.
• Mattel MAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
• Hanover Insurance Gr THG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
• Brandywine Realty Tr BDN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $122.16 million.
• Columbia Sportswear COLM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• Electronic Arts EA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
• Omnicom Group OMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.
• Amgen AMGN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.08 per share on revenue of $8.87 billion.
• Oscar Health OSCR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
• Alphabet GOOGL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $96.67 billion.
• Alphabet GOOG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $96.67 billion.
• Allegiant Travel ALGT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $628.70 million.
• Cirrus Logic CRUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $510.30 million.
• Aviat Networks AVNW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $103.59 million.
• Landmark Bancorp LARK is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Key Tronic KTCC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Mueller Water Products MWA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $293.52 million.
• CF Industries Holdings CF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $447.50 million.
• Carlisle Companies CSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.42 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
• Kimball Electronics KE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $360.05 million.
• H&R Block HRB is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.59 per share on revenue of $183.40 million.
• CVRx CVRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $14.83 million.
• Western Union WU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Enova International ENVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $730.04 million.
• Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $165.00 million.
• Intapp INTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $121.14 million.
• 8x8 EGHT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $179.19 million.
• trivago TRVG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $92.72 million.
• Zurn Elkay Water ZWS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $366.71 million.
• Veralto VLTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
• O-I Glass OI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• Varonis Systems VRNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $165.98 million.
• Snap SNAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
• Unum Gr UNM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
• Champion Homes SKY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $590.45 million.
• Simon Property Group SPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• Amdocs DOX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
• Aspen Technology AZPN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $294.60 million.
• Mercury Sys MRCY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $182.45 million.
• Lumen Technologies LUMN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.
• Juniper Networks JNPR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
• Enact Holdings ACT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $309.87 million.
• Atmos Energy ATO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
• American Assets Trust AAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $109.45 million.
• DXC Technology DXC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
• Golub Capital BDC GBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $226.64 million.
• A10 Networks ATEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $71.82 million.
• Douglas Emmett DEI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $242.55 million.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.