Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 10:09am   Comments
During the morning session on Wednesday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT).
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 65.12% up to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.22.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) stock made a new 52-week high of $446.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares broke to $103.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.1%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $413.54. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) stock set a new 52-week high of $266.19 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.
  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $70.44 with a daily change of up 1.47%.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $179.90.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) stock set a new 52-week high of $172.54 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares were up 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $168.88 for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $103.87 on Wednesday, moving up 0.36%.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares hit a new 52-week high of $272.13. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
  • UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.09. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $114.64 with a daily change of up 1.19%.
  • Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares hit $239.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares set a new yearly high of $72.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $219.48. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $151.17.
  • Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) shares set a new yearly high of $47.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.27.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.51%.
  • BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.88. Shares traded up 1.11%.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares hit $132.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares hit $157.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares set a new 52-week high of $320.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock hit a yearly high price of $123.13. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.
  • NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares hit $6.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.0%.
  • State Street (NYSE:STT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $91.81 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $270.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.64%.
  • CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $193.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.84%.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $172.68. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares hit $209.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $388.55. The stock traded up 1.7% on the session.
  • Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $356.88 for a change of up 1.05%.
  • Markel (NYSE:MKL) shares were up 1.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,287.83.
  • Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $88.79. Shares traded up 0.76%.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.40 with a daily change of up 1.26%.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.66. Shares traded up 5.89%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.31.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.05. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.68. The stock was up 6.16% for the day.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shares set a new yearly high of $26.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
  • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $222.24 with a daily change of up 1.26%.
  • Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares hit $202.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares hit $56.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.84. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
  • Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares set a new yearly high of $260.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $60.41 with a daily change of down 0.01%.
  • Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares broke to $68.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.74 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
  • Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.99. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.18. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
  • OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.49 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $174.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.13%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.62.
  • Crane (NYSE:CR) shares set a new 52-week high of $102.28 on Wednesday, moving up 2.37%.
  • Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) shares broke to $89.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
  • Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) shares set a new yearly high of $103.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.26 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.74%.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $38.02. Shares traded up 1.53%.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.07 with a daily change of down 0.02%.
  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.98. Shares traded up 0.15%.
  • Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares hit $94.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.33%.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.96 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.59. Shares traded up 4.08%.
  • Livent (NYSE:LTHM) shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.60.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
  • SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) stock made a new 52-week high of $205.28 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.96% for the day.
  • Moelis & (NYSE:MC) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.65.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares were up 16.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.51 for a change of up 16.99%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.29. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.77. The stock traded up 4.3% on the session.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares broke to $20.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.27%.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $141.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares were up 3.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.69.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.28 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.
  • Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.50. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares hit a yearly high of $24.40. The stock traded down 2.67% on the session.
  • StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) shares hit a yearly high of $49.37. The stock traded down 0.95% on the session.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.45 with a daily change of up 6.34%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit a yearly high of $100.95. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares were up 3.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.87 for a change of up 3.88%.
  • Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) shares were down 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.14.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.65%.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.03 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.5%.
  • Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) shares set a new yearly high of $9.09 this morning. The stock was up 3.44% on the session.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.15. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares set a new yearly high of $38.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.45%.
  • Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.43.
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.07%.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) shares broke to $25.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 23.07%.
  • Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.8%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares broke to $19.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.
  • Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) shares hit a yearly high of $35.96. The stock traded up 2.93% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares hit $17.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.86%.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.65 with a daily change of up 1.99%.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares hit a yearly high of $29.23. The stock traded up 3.34% on the session.
  • Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.59 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
  • MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) shares set a new yearly high of $18.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.95 on Wednesday, moving up 0.57%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares hit $31.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Power & Digital (NASDAQ:XPDI) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.35 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.33 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • Concord Acquisition (NYSE:CND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.15 with a daily change of up 1.01%.
  • Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
  • PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.25. Shares traded down 0.08%.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.78. The stock was up 2.86% for the day.
  • Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) shares hit a yearly high of $16.97. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $31.98. Shares traded up 2.66%.
  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%.
  • Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.28%.
  • Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) shares broke to $15.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.27. Shares traded up 65.12%.
  • Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.29. Shares traded up 6.09%.
  • Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.53 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%.

 

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

