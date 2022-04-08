Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's morning session, 234 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 75.78% to reach its 52-week low.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $51.13. Shares traded down 0.23%.
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock drifted down 15.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares fell to $57.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.2%.
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $93.12. Shares traded down 0.44%.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares moved up 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $230.94, drifting up 0.73%.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.60 on Friday morning, moving down 1.27%.
- AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.41. The stock was up 1.93% on the session.
- Ryder System (NYSE:R) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $61.71 and moving up 0.66%.
- Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares made a new 52-week low of $51.84 on Friday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.28%.
- Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares moved up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.07, drifting up 0.32%.
- Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock hit $5.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%.
- WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares made a new 52-week low of $41.67 on Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were down 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.35.
- Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.97. Shares traded up 1.45%.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) stock hit a yearly low of $45.90. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares set a new yearly low of $16.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) stock hit a yearly low of $36.32. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- Terex (NYSE:TEX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.11. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares set a new yearly low of $46.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
- Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) stock hit $12.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.04%.
- Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.89%.
- Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.96.
- SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares moved down 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.99, drifting down 0.69%.
- Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.59.
- SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.45 on Friday morning, moving down 2.27%.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.68 on Friday, moving down 0.42%.
- Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.82 and moving down 1.1%.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MQY) shares hit a yearly low of $13.11. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
- SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was up 2.07% on the session.
- Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) stock drifted down 6.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.82.
- Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) shares moved up 0.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.75, drifting up 0.83%.
- Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.24 on Friday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.03. The stock traded down 0.42%.
- Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL) shares were down 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.56.
- Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.33. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) stock drifted down 2.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.72.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.98. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
- Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares were down 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.56.
- Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) stock hit a yearly low of $13.10. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
- Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
- Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.77. Shares traded down 0.33%.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares set a new yearly low of $24.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BLE) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.91. The stock traded down 0.33%.
- Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Friday morning, moving down 0.42%.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) stock drifted down 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.95.
- Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Friday morning, moving up 2.15%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK) shares moved down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.85, drifting down 0.25%.
- Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.75 and moving down 0.18%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVF) stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
- Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Friday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- MainStay MacKay (NYSE:MMD) stock hit a yearly low of $18.08. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares hit a yearly low of $3.17. The stock was down 5.8% on the session.
- loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) shares fell to $3.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.84%.
- Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) shares fell to $6.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.51%.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.
- Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock hit a yearly low of $11.60. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.83. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.75. The stock was down 11.59% on the session.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) stock hit a yearly low of $18.38. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.32. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock drifted up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.92.
- Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Friday morning, moving down 1.2%.
- Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) stock hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.12%.
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares fell to $8.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.4%.
- Singular Genomics Sys (NASDAQ:OMIC) stock hit $5.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.4%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.39 and moving down 1.03%.
- Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.14.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares set a new yearly low of $6.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.22%.
- Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.79. The stock traded down 0.08%.
- Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM) shares moved down 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.75, drifting down 0.66%.
- Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE:OIA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.75. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
- Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Friday, moving down 0.58%.
- Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) stock hit a yearly low of $18.44. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MYC) shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.55.
- Invesco Pennsylvania (NYSE:VPV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.20. Shares traded down 0.66%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NUW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.61. Shares traded up 1.5%.
- Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.33. The stock traded down 0.14%.
- Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
- Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.13. The stock traded up 0.33%.
- Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NBH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
- Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.97 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) shares hit a yearly low of $10.17. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.08. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.
- Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Friday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
- Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) shares hit a yearly low of $7.10. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
- Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
- BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) shares hit a yearly low of $11.96. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
- Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares moved down 0.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.15, drifting down 0.89%.
- Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.15. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
- Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Friday morning, moving down 1.76%.
- PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Japan Smaller (NYSE:JOF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
- Maiden Hldgs (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares fell to $2.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares fell to $2.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.
- Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares were down 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.10.
- InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) shares hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
- Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) shares hit a yearly low of $6.75. The stock was down 11.53% on the session.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock drifted up 1.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.33.
- Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Friday. The stock was down 3.66% for the day.
- Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX:MIMO) shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 8.15% on the session.
- Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) stock hit $8.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%.
- Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) shares moved up 0.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.86, drifting up 0.21%.
- Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) shares fell to $2.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.53%.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Friday morning, moving up 1.89%.
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Friday. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.15 and moving down 4.6%.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares fell to $2.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.79%.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Friday, moving down 1.87%.
- First Cap (NASDAQ:FCAP) shares hit a yearly low of $38.11. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.14 on Friday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were down 4.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.00.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares fell to $3.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.26%.
- Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) stock hit $8.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares set a new yearly low of $7.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
- Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.
- Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.24 and moving down 0.23%.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock hit $0.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.82%.
- Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded down 0.67%.
- IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) shares fell to $2.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.94%.
- PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNI) shares hit a yearly low of $9.30. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.
- Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock hit $2.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.12%.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.31. Shares traded up 1.37%.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares fell to $2.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.97%.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.53. The stock traded up 1.9%.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares moved down 2.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48, drifting down 2.86%.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.42.
- Culp (NYSE:CULP) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Friday, moving down 1.66%.
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) shares hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
- Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Friday, moving down 4.64%.
- BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock traded down 1.84%.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was down 5.39% on the session.
- Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV) shares fell to $11.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.98%.
- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares set a new yearly low of $1.34 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
- PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.79. Shares traded down 0.3%.
- Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.60. Shares traded down 3.93%.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Friday, moving down 1.89%.
- Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) stock hit $7.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.31%.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Friday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock hit $2.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.62%.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock hit a yearly low of $3.20. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock hit $1.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.72%.
- Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.50. Shares traded down 2.34%.
- Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) stock drifted down 3.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.34.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock drifted down 3.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39. The stock traded down 5.88%.
- Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock traded down 0.32%.
- LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
- Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE:EGF) stock hit $10.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.28%.
- Heritage Glb (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares moved down 0.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20, drifting down 0.82%.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares were up 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.58.
- Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.67%.
- Pineapple Holdings (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock drifted down 7.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.78.
- Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Friday, moving down 0.81%.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.09. Shares traded up 2.25%.
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.92. Shares traded down 12.44%.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Friday morning, moving down 2.52%.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Friday. The stock was down 3.52% for the day.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved down 5.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 5.02%.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.73. Shares traded down 4.31%.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares fell to $0.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.76%.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock drifted down 6.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Friday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.82 and moving down 3.09%.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock hit $0.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 75.78%.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.47%.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock traded down 3.05%.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Friday morning, moving down 1.22%.
- Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) shares were down 2.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.39.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.
Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas