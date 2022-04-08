Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 234 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) .

. Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 75.78% to reach its 52-week low.

made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 75.78% to reach its 52-week low. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $51.13. Shares traded down 0.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $51.13. Shares traded down 0.23%. Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock drifted down 15.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30.

stock drifted down 15.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares fell to $57.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.2%.

shares fell to $57.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.2%. Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $93.12. Shares traded down 0.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $93.12. Shares traded down 0.44%. Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares moved up 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $230.94, drifting up 0.73%.

shares moved up 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $230.94, drifting up 0.73%. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.60 on Friday morning, moving down 1.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.60 on Friday morning, moving down 1.27%. AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.41. The stock was up 1.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.41. The stock was up 1.93% on the session. Ryder System (NYSE:R) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $61.71 and moving up 0.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $61.71 and moving up 0.66%. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares made a new 52-week low of $51.84 on Friday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $51.84 on Friday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.28%. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares moved up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.07, drifting up 0.32%.

shares moved up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.07, drifting up 0.32%. Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock hit $5.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%.

stock hit $5.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%. WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares made a new 52-week low of $41.67 on Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $41.67 on Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were down 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.35.

shares were down 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.35. Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.97. Shares traded up 1.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.97. Shares traded up 1.45%. PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) stock hit a yearly low of $45.90. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $45.90. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares set a new yearly low of $16.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session. Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) stock hit a yearly low of $36.32. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $36.32. The stock was up 0.28% for the day. Terex (NYSE:TEX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.11. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.11. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares set a new yearly low of $46.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $46.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session. Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) stock hit $12.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.04%.

stock hit $12.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.04%. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.89%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.89%. Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.96.

shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.96. SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares moved down 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.99, drifting down 0.69%.

shares moved down 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.99, drifting down 0.69%. Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.59.

shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.59. SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.45 on Friday morning, moving down 2.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.45 on Friday morning, moving down 2.27%. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.68 on Friday, moving down 0.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.68 on Friday, moving down 0.42%. Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.82 and moving down 1.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.82 and moving down 1.1%. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MQY) shares hit a yearly low of $13.11. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.11. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was up 2.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was up 2.07% on the session. Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%. Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) stock drifted down 6.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.82.

stock drifted down 6.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.82. Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) shares moved up 0.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.75, drifting up 0.83%.

shares moved up 0.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.75, drifting up 0.83%. Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.24 on Friday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.24 on Friday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.03. The stock traded down 0.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.03. The stock traded down 0.42%. Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL) shares were down 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.56.

shares were down 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.56. Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.33. Shares traded up 0.37%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.33. Shares traded up 0.37%. Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) stock drifted down 2.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.72.

stock drifted down 2.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.72. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.98. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.98. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares were down 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.56.

shares were down 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.56. Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) stock hit a yearly low of $13.10. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.10. The stock was down 0.46% for the day. Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session. Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.77. Shares traded down 0.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.77. Shares traded down 0.33%. BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares set a new yearly low of $24.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BLE) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.91. The stock traded down 0.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.91. The stock traded down 0.33%. Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Friday morning, moving down 0.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Friday morning, moving down 0.42%. Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) stock drifted down 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.95.

stock drifted down 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.95. Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Friday morning, moving up 2.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Friday morning, moving up 2.15%. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK) shares moved down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.85, drifting down 0.25%.

shares moved down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.85, drifting down 0.25%. Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.75 and moving down 0.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.75 and moving down 0.18%. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session. Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVF) stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 0.38% for the day. Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Friday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Friday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day. MainStay MacKay (NYSE:MMD) stock hit a yearly low of $18.08. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.08. The stock was down 0.33% for the day. Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares hit a yearly low of $3.17. The stock was down 5.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.17. The stock was down 5.8% on the session. loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) shares fell to $3.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.84%.

shares fell to $3.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.84%. Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) shares fell to $6.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.51%.

shares fell to $6.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.51%. Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%. Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock hit a yearly low of $11.60. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.60. The stock was down 0.64% for the day. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.83. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.83. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.75. The stock was down 11.59% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.75. The stock was down 11.59% on the session. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) stock hit a yearly low of $18.38. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.38. The stock was down 0.43% for the day. Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.32. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.32. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock drifted up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.92.

stock drifted up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.92. Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Friday morning, moving down 1.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Friday morning, moving down 1.2%. Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) stock hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.12%.

stock hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.12%. Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares fell to $8.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.4%.

shares fell to $8.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.4%. Singular Genomics Sys (NASDAQ:OMIC) stock hit $5.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.4%.

stock hit $5.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.4%. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.39 and moving down 1.03%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.39 and moving down 1.03%. Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.14.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.14. Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares set a new yearly low of $6.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.22%. Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.79. The stock traded down 0.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.79. The stock traded down 0.08%. Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM) shares moved down 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.75, drifting down 0.66%.

shares moved down 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.75, drifting down 0.66%. Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE:OIA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.75. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.75. The stock was down 1.06% for the day. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Friday, moving down 0.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Friday, moving down 0.58%. Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) stock hit a yearly low of $18.44. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.44. The stock was down 0.06% for the day. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MYC) shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.55.

shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.55. Invesco Pennsylvania (NYSE:VPV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.20. Shares traded down 0.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.20. Shares traded down 0.66%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NUW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.61. Shares traded up 1.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.61. Shares traded up 1.5%. Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.33. The stock traded down 0.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.33. The stock traded down 0.14%. Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.13. The stock traded up 0.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.13. The stock traded up 0.33%. Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NBH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%. Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.97 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.97 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) shares hit a yearly low of $10.17. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.17. The stock was down 1.23% on the session. Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.08. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.08. The stock was down 4.7% on the session. Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Friday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Friday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day. Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) shares hit a yearly low of $7.10. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.10. The stock was down 0.27% on the session. Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) shares hit a yearly low of $11.96. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.96. The stock was down 0.62% on the session. Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares moved down 0.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.15, drifting down 0.89%.

shares moved down 0.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.15, drifting down 0.89%. Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.15. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.15. The stock was down 0.64% on the session. Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Friday morning, moving down 1.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Friday morning, moving down 1.76%. PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Japan Smaller (NYSE:JOF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session. Maiden Hldgs (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares fell to $2.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.

shares fell to $2.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%. National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares fell to $2.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.

shares fell to $2.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares were down 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.10.

shares were down 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.10. InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) shares hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 3.37% on the session. Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) shares hit a yearly low of $6.75. The stock was down 11.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.75. The stock was down 11.53% on the session. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock drifted up 1.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.33.

stock drifted up 1.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.33. Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Friday. The stock was down 3.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Friday. The stock was down 3.66% for the day. Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX:MIMO) shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 8.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 8.15% on the session. Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) stock hit $8.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%.

stock hit $8.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%. Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) shares moved up 0.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.86, drifting up 0.21%.

shares moved up 0.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.86, drifting up 0.21%. Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) shares fell to $2.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.53%.

shares fell to $2.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.53%. Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Friday morning, moving up 1.89%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Friday morning, moving up 1.89%. UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Friday. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Friday. The stock was down 1.94% for the day. NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.15 and moving down 4.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.15 and moving down 4.6%. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares fell to $2.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.79%.

shares fell to $2.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.79%. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Friday, moving down 1.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Friday, moving down 1.87%. First Cap (NASDAQ:FCAP) shares hit a yearly low of $38.11. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $38.11. The stock was down 1.64% on the session. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.14 on Friday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.14 on Friday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day. Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were down 4.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.00.

shares were down 4.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.00. Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares fell to $3.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.26%.

shares fell to $3.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.26%. Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) stock hit $8.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%.

stock hit $8.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%. Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares set a new yearly low of $7.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session. Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock was down 4.19% on the session. Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.24 and moving down 0.23%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.24 and moving down 0.23%. Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock hit $0.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.82%.

stock hit $0.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.82%. Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded down 0.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded down 0.67%. IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) shares fell to $2.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.94%.

shares fell to $2.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.94%. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNI) shares hit a yearly low of $9.30. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.30. The stock was down 0.72% on the session. Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock hit $2.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.12%.

stock hit $2.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.12%. Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.31. Shares traded up 1.37%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.31. Shares traded up 1.37%. Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares fell to $2.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.97%.

shares fell to $2.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.97%. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.53. The stock traded up 1.9%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.53. The stock traded up 1.9%. Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares moved down 2.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48, drifting down 2.86%.

shares moved down 2.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48, drifting down 2.86%. Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.42.

shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.42. Culp (NYSE:CULP) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Friday, moving down 1.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Friday, moving down 1.66%. Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) shares hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was up 1.31% on the session. Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Friday, moving down 4.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Friday, moving down 4.64%. BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock traded down 1.84%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock traded down 1.84%. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was down 5.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was down 5.39% on the session. Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV) shares fell to $11.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.98%.

shares fell to $11.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.98%. Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares set a new yearly low of $1.34 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.34 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.79. Shares traded down 0.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.79. Shares traded down 0.3%. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.60. Shares traded down 3.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.60. Shares traded down 3.93%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Friday, moving down 1.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Friday, moving down 1.89%. Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) stock hit $7.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.31%.

stock hit $7.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.31%. SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Friday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Friday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day. 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock hit $2.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.62%.

stock hit $2.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.62%. NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock was down 0.61% on the session. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock hit a yearly low of $3.20. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.20. The stock was down 2.91% for the day. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock hit $1.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.72%.

stock hit $1.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.72%. Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.50. Shares traded down 2.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.50. Shares traded down 2.34%. Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) stock drifted down 3.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.34.

stock drifted down 3.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.34. Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock drifted down 3.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66.

stock drifted down 3.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66. Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was up 1.0% on the session. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39. The stock traded down 5.88%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39. The stock traded down 5.88%. Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was down 1.69% on the session. Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock traded down 0.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock traded down 0.32%. LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock was down 2.73% on the session. Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE:EGF) stock hit $10.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.28%.

stock hit $10.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.28%. Heritage Glb (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares moved down 0.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20, drifting down 0.82%.

shares moved down 0.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20, drifting down 0.82%. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares were up 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.58.

shares were up 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.58. Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.67%. Pineapple Holdings (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock drifted down 7.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.78.

stock drifted down 7.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.78. Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Friday, moving down 0.81%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Friday, moving down 0.81%. Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.09. Shares traded up 2.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.09. Shares traded up 2.25%. Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.92. Shares traded down 12.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.92. Shares traded down 12.44%. Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Friday morning, moving down 2.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Friday morning, moving down 2.52%. Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Friday. The stock was down 3.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Friday. The stock was down 3.52% for the day. Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved down 5.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 5.02%.

shares moved down 5.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 5.02%. Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.73. Shares traded down 4.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.73. Shares traded down 4.31%. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares fell to $0.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.76%.

shares fell to $0.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.76%. ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock drifted down 6.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55.

stock drifted down 6.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55. Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Friday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Friday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day. Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.82 and moving down 3.09%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.82 and moving down 3.09%. Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock hit $0.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 75.78%.

stock hit $0.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 75.78%. SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.47%. Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock traded down 3.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock traded down 3.05%. First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Friday morning, moving down 1.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Friday morning, moving down 1.22%. Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) shares were down 2.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.39.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.