Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

 

 

During Friday's morning session, 234 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 75.78% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $51.13. Shares traded down 0.23%.
  • Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock drifted down 15.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares fell to $57.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.2%.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $93.12. Shares traded down 0.44%.
  • Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares moved up 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $230.94, drifting up 0.73%.
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.60 on Friday morning, moving down 1.27%.
  • AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.41. The stock was up 1.93% on the session.
  • Ryder System (NYSE:R) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $61.71 and moving up 0.66%.
  • Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares made a new 52-week low of $51.84 on Friday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.28%.
  • Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares moved up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.07, drifting up 0.32%.
  • Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock hit $5.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%.
  • WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares made a new 52-week low of $41.67 on Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were down 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.35.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.97. Shares traded up 1.45%.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) stock hit a yearly low of $45.90. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares set a new yearly low of $16.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.
  • Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) stock hit a yearly low of $36.32. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • Terex (NYSE:TEX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.11. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares set a new yearly low of $46.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) stock hit $12.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.04%.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.89%.
  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.96.
  • SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares moved down 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.99, drifting down 0.69%.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.59.
  • SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.45 on Friday morning, moving down 2.27%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.68 on Friday, moving down 0.42%.
  • Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.82 and moving down 1.1%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MQY) shares hit a yearly low of $13.11. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was up 2.07% on the session.
  • Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.
  • Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) stock drifted down 6.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.82.
  • Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) shares moved up 0.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.75, drifting up 0.83%.
  • Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.24 on Friday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.03. The stock traded down 0.42%.
  • Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL) shares were down 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.56.
  • Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.33. Shares traded up 0.37%.
  • Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) stock drifted down 2.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.72.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.98. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares were down 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.56.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) stock hit a yearly low of $13.10. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
  • Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
  • Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.77. Shares traded down 0.33%.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares set a new yearly low of $24.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BLE) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.91. The stock traded down 0.33%.
  • Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Friday morning, moving down 0.42%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) stock drifted down 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.95.
  • Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Friday morning, moving up 2.15%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK) shares moved down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.85, drifting down 0.25%.
  • Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.75 and moving down 0.18%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVF) stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
  • Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Friday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • MainStay MacKay (NYSE:MMD) stock hit a yearly low of $18.08. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
  • Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares hit a yearly low of $3.17. The stock was down 5.8% on the session.
  • loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) shares fell to $3.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.84%.
  • Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) shares fell to $6.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.51%.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock hit a yearly low of $11.60. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.83. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.75. The stock was down 11.59% on the session.
  • Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) stock hit a yearly low of $18.38. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.32. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock drifted up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.92.
  • Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Friday morning, moving down 1.2%.
  • Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) stock hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.12%.
  • Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares fell to $8.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.4%.
  • Singular Genomics Sys (NASDAQ:OMIC) stock hit $5.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.4%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.39 and moving down 1.03%.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.14.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares set a new yearly low of $6.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
  • Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.22%.
  • Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.79. The stock traded down 0.08%.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM) shares moved down 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.75, drifting down 0.66%.
  • Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE:OIA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.75. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Friday, moving down 0.58%.
  • Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) stock hit a yearly low of $18.44. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MYC) shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.55.
  • Invesco Pennsylvania (NYSE:VPV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.20. Shares traded down 0.66%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NUW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.61. Shares traded up 1.5%.
  • Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.33. The stock traded down 0.14%.
  • Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.13. The stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NBH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
  • Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.97 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) shares hit a yearly low of $10.17. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.08. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.
  • Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Friday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
  • Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) shares hit a yearly low of $7.10. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) shares hit a yearly low of $11.96. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares moved down 0.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.15, drifting down 0.89%.
  • Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.15. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
  • Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Friday morning, moving down 1.76%.
  • PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Japan Smaller (NYSE:JOF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
  • Maiden Hldgs (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares fell to $2.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.
  • National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares fell to $2.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.
  • Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares were down 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.10.
  • InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) shares hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
  • Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) shares hit a yearly low of $6.75. The stock was down 11.53% on the session.
  • Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock drifted up 1.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.33.
  • Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Friday. The stock was down 3.66% for the day.
  • Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX:MIMO) shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 8.15% on the session.
  • Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) stock hit $8.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%.
  • Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) shares moved up 0.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.86, drifting up 0.21%.
  • Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) shares fell to $2.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.53%.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Friday morning, moving up 1.89%.
  • UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Friday. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.15 and moving down 4.6%.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares fell to $2.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.79%.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%.
  • Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Friday, moving down 1.87%.
  • First Cap (NASDAQ:FCAP) shares hit a yearly low of $38.11. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.14 on Friday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares were down 4.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.00.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares fell to $3.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.26%.
  • Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) stock hit $8.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares set a new yearly low of $7.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
  • Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.23. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.
  • Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.24 and moving down 0.23%.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock hit $0.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.82%.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded down 0.67%.
  • IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) shares fell to $2.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.94%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNI) shares hit a yearly low of $9.30. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.
  • Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock hit $2.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.12%.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.31. Shares traded up 1.37%.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares fell to $2.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.97%.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.53. The stock traded up 1.9%.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares moved down 2.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48, drifting down 2.86%.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.42.
  • Culp (NYSE:CULP) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Friday, moving down 1.66%.
  • Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) shares hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
  • Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Friday, moving down 4.64%.
  • BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock traded down 1.84%.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was down 5.39% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV) shares fell to $11.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.98%.
  • Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares set a new yearly low of $1.34 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.79. Shares traded down 0.3%.
  • Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.60. Shares traded down 3.93%.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Friday, moving down 1.89%.
  • Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) stock hit $7.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.31%.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Friday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock hit $2.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.62%.
  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
  • 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock hit a yearly low of $3.20. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock hit $1.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.72%.
  • Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.50. Shares traded down 2.34%.
  • Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) stock drifted down 3.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.34.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock drifted down 3.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66.
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.
  • Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39. The stock traded down 5.88%.
  • Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.
  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock traded down 0.32%.
  • LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE:EGF) stock hit $10.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.28%.
  • Heritage Glb (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares moved down 0.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20, drifting down 0.82%.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares were up 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.58.
  • Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.67%.
  • Pineapple Holdings (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock drifted down 7.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.78.
  • Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Friday, moving down 0.81%.
  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.09. Shares traded up 2.25%.
  • Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.92. Shares traded down 12.44%.
  • Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Friday morning, moving down 2.52%.
  • Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Friday. The stock was down 3.52% for the day.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved down 5.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 5.02%.
  • Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.73. Shares traded down 4.31%.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares fell to $0.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.76%.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock drifted down 6.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55.
  • Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Friday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
  • Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.82 and moving down 3.09%.
  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock hit $0.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 75.78%.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.47%.
  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock traded down 3.05%.
  • First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Friday morning, moving down 1.22%.
  • Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) shares were down 2.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.39.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

 

