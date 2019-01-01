QQQ
Maris Tech Ltd is a provider of remote video, audio, telemetry acquisition, distribution and sharing solutions and products, using high-end digital video, audio and wireless communication technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures and commercially sells miniature intelligent video and audio surveillance and communication systems, which are offered as products and solutions for the professional as well as the civilian and home security markets.

Maris Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maris Tech (MTEK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maris Tech (NASDAQ: MTEK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maris Tech's (MTEK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maris Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Maris Tech (MTEK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maris Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Maris Tech (MTEK)?

A

The stock price for Maris Tech (NASDAQ: MTEK) is $1.555 last updated Today at 5:35:17 PM.

Q

Does Maris Tech (MTEK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maris Tech.

Q

When is Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) reporting earnings?

A

Maris Tech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Maris Tech (MTEK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maris Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Maris Tech (MTEK) operate in?

A

Maris Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.