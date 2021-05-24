Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

This morning 128 companies set new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:NVO) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high. Taylor Devices was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the biggest winner, trading up 18.57% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares broke to $81.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.

