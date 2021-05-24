 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 10:04am   Comments
This morning 128 companies set new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • Taylor Devices was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the biggest winner, trading up 18.57% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares broke to $81.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares were up 0.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $89.16.
  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.23. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.70. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit $442.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
  • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $90.60 with a daily change of up 0.1%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $228.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.98%.
  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares broke to $63.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $118.28 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stock set a new 52-week high of $197.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.
  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $219.72 on Monday morning, moving up 0.4%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.83 Monday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares hit $44.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.
  • National Grid (NYSE:NGG) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.51 on Monday, moving up 0.25%.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares were up 0.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $242.00 for a change of up 0.99%.
  • Centene (NYSE:CNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $74.17 with a daily change of up 0.23%.
  • Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.21. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $174.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.13%.
  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares hit $14.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) shares set a new 52-week high of $202.14 on Monday, moving up 0.62%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $482.21. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares hit $100.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.65%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $35.80 with a daily change of up 0.88%.
  • Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $113.59. Shares traded up 1.0%.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.53 on Monday morning, moving up 0.28%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.20. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $233.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.41%.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.60 on Monday morning, moving up 0.23%.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were up 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $123.92.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.22%.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.24. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.46. The stock traded up 4.44% on the session.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.67 Monday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were up 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.55.
  • Evercore (NYSE:EVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $150.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.
  • Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $35.02 with a daily change of up 1.19%.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $176.70 on Monday morning, moving up 3.43%.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.77. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.
  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.96 on Monday, moving up 0.19%.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $46.16 with a daily change of up 2.54%.
  • Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.85 Monday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.98 with a daily change of down 0.53%.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.81. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.86.
  • Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.91 with a daily change of up 1.54%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.05 on Monday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.50.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.18 on Monday, moving up 0.96%.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.68. Shares traded up 2.78%.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares set a new yearly high of $79.99 this morning. The stock was up 2.89% on the session.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares set a new yearly high of $10.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.28 on Monday, moving up 0.5%.
  • Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares set a new yearly high of $36.45 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $126.65. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.67 on Monday morning, moving down 0.72%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares set a new yearly high of $36.50 this morning. The stock was up 4.84% on the session.
  • First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.66 Monday. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
  • Universal (NYSE:UVV) shares were down 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.52 for a change of down 0.51%.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $35.87. The stock traded down 1.1% on the session.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $31.59 with a daily change of up 1.33%.
  • RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares hit $26.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.07%.
  • ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares were up 1.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.73.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) shares set a new yearly high of $23.37 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
  • Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.14. The stock was down 1.23% for the day.
  • CTS (NYSE:CTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.65 Monday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
  • Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares were up 3.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.15.
  • Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.24 on Monday morning, moving up 1.56%.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares set a new yearly high of $24.97 this morning. The stock was up 3.29% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares hit $11.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were up 2.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.07.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.75%.
  • Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.49. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.79 on Monday, moving up 1.76%.
  • Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.64. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.01. The stock was up 7.19% for the day.
  • Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) shares hit a yearly high of $15.55. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.86 on Monday, moving up 2.28%.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit a yearly high of $33.57. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
  • Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.23 on Monday morning, moving up 4.97%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) shares hit $6.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
  • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) shares hit $65.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.3%.
  • Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares hit $25.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.21 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares set a new yearly high of $3.48 this morning. The stock was up 7.8% on the session.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.78.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares were up 0.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.95.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.01%.
  • NexPoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.81 Monday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.38%.
  • Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) shares were up 3.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.62.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.99 on Monday morning, moving up 0.25%.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.68 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.87%.
  • PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.00 with a daily change of up 6.71%.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares were up 6.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.00.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares were down 0.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.97 for a change of down 0.55%.
  • First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT) shares set a new yearly high of $12.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
  • MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.18.
  • Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.6%.
  • Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.41. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.67%.
  • Voya Infrastructure (NYSE:IDE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.96 Monday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.08. Shares traded up 6.82%.
  • Evans Bancorp (AMEX:EVBN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $38.09 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
  • Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.41.
  • Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.72. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares were up 15.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.50 for a change of up 15.55%.
  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares hit $9.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.84%.
  • Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.00. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.
  • USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) shares were up 2.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.53.
  • BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) shares were up 11.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.17.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.74 Monday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) shares hit a yearly high of $18.89. The stock traded up 1.84% on the session.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.38. Shares traded up 8.6%.
  • Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares hit $3.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
  • John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.83.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.75.
  • OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.56 Monday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.40. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.36. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session.
  • Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares hit $45.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.15%.
  • Amrep (NYSE:AXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.17 Monday. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares were up 18.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.49.
  • RiverNorth Specialty (NYSE:RSF) shares set a new yearly high of $18.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares broke to $7.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.87%.
  • Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.30. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session.
  • Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares were up 1.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.43.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

 

