On Thursday, 191 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Alphabet GOOG was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI .

. Color Star Technology CSCW saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 43.44% to reach its new 52-week low.

saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 43.44% to reach its new 52-week low. Braskem BAK was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Alphabet GOOGL stock hit a new 52-week low of $102.77. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $102.77. The stock was down 1.99% on the session. Adobe ADBE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $305.00. Shares traded down 17.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $305.00. Shares traded down 17.1%. AT&T T stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.66 and moving down 0.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.66 and moving down 0.51%. Intel INTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $28.71 and moving down 1.54%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $28.71 and moving down 1.54%. Charter Communications CHTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $374.81. Shares traded down 2.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $374.81. Shares traded down 2.63%. BCE BCE shares moved up 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.15, drifting up 0.33%.

shares moved up 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.15, drifting up 0.33%. Digital Realty Trust DLR shares made a new 52-week low of $113.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $113.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day. Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.47 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.47 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.72%. Chunghwa Telecom CHT shares set a new yearly low of $37.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $37.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. Rogers Communications RCI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $40.88 and moving up 0.88%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $40.88 and moving up 0.88%. Church & Dwight Co CHD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $76.31. Shares traded down 1.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $76.31. Shares traded down 1.02%. Avantor AVTR stock drifted down 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.25.

stock drifted down 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.25. NortonLifeLock NLOK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.45. Shares traded up 0.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.45. Shares traded up 0.33%. Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares moved down 2.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $91.59, drifting down 2.72%.

shares moved down 2.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $91.59, drifting down 2.72%. Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares made a new 52-week low of $91.25 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $91.25 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day. TransUnion TRU shares set a new 52-week low of $68.95. The stock traded down 1.51%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $68.95. The stock traded down 1.51%. Seagate Tech Hldgs STX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $62.10. Shares traded down 1.55%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $62.10. Shares traded down 1.55%. Western Digital WDC stock set a new 52-week low of $37.33 on Thursday, moving down 2.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $37.33 on Thursday, moving down 2.4%. Lumen Technologies LUMN shares fell to $8.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%.

shares fell to $8.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%. Korea Electric Power KEP shares fell to $6.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.66%.

shares fell to $6.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.66%. Qorvo QRVO stock drifted down 1.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $84.19.

stock drifted down 1.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $84.19. Lufax Holding LU stock drifted down 1.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.56.

stock drifted down 1.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.56. Clarivate CLVT shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.14 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.14 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.11%. Gold Fields GFI stock drifted down 4.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.54.

stock drifted down 4.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.54. Ternium TX stock hit a yearly low of $28.50. The stock was down 2.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.50. The stock was down 2.1% for the day. Syneos Health SYNH shares made a new 52-week low of $52.14 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $52.14 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. Littelfuse LFUS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $218.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $218.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%. The Western Union WU shares made a new 52-week low of $13.99 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.99 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day. Braskem BAK stock hit a yearly low of $11.10. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.10. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Sotera Health SHC shares made a new 52-week low of $15.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day. Omnicell OMCL stock drifted down 1.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $95.86.

stock drifted down 1.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $95.86. Evotec EVO stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.49. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.49. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. Altair Engineering ALTR shares fell to $47.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.8%.

shares fell to $47.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.8%. LG Display Co LPL shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.12%. Vontier VNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.21 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.21 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.25%. Helen Of Troy HELE stock set a new 52-week low of $109.50 on Thursday, moving up 0.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $109.50 on Thursday, moving up 0.13%. Blackbaud BLKB shares fell to $46.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%.

shares fell to $46.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%. Perficient PRFT shares were down 2.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.77.

shares were down 2.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.77. TTEC Holdings TTEC stock drifted down 2.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $48.79.

stock drifted down 2.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $48.79. Arconic ARNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.46 on Thursday morning, moving down 15.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.46 on Thursday morning, moving down 15.42%. Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB shares were down 10.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.57.

shares were down 10.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.57. St. Joe JOE shares set a new 52-week low of $36.03. The stock traded down 1.69%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $36.03. The stock traded down 1.69%. Uniti Group UNIT shares made a new 52-week low of $8.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day. FormFactor FORM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $26.65. Shares traded down 1.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $26.65. Shares traded down 1.44%. CarGurus CARG stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.36. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.36. The stock was down 4.4% on the session. MultiPlan MPLN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.99. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.99. The stock was down 0.17% on the session. SiTime SITM shares reached a new 52-week low of $89.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $89.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.21%. MillerKnoll MLKN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $24.60 and moving down 3.03%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $24.60 and moving down 3.03%. Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA shares made a new 52-week low of $15.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.33% for the day. Angi ANGI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.56%. OPKO Health OPK stock set a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Thursday, moving down 1.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Thursday, moving down 1.67%. Nutex Health NUTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock was down 1.69% on the session. Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY stock drifted down 3.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.10.

stock drifted down 3.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.10. Beyond Meat BYND shares made a new 52-week low of $19.59 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.59 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day. Granite Construction GVA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $27.84 and moving up 0.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $27.84 and moving up 0.18%. Steelcase SCS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.5%. Stratasys SSYS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.80 and moving down 2.83%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.80 and moving down 2.83%. Centerra Gold CGAU stock hit a yearly low of $4.16. The stock was down 4.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.16. The stock was down 4.57% for the day. Advantage Solutions ADV stock drifted down 2.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.65.

stock drifted down 2.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.65. Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $154.22.

shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $154.22. Vimeo VMEO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.94 and moving down 2.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.94 and moving down 2.56%. Republic Bancorp RBCAA stock hit $40.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.29%.

stock hit $40.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.29%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MYI stock drifted down 0.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.99.

stock drifted down 0.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.99. ContextLogic WISH shares fell to $1.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.91%.

shares fell to $1.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.91%. Triumph Group TGI shares fell to $10.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.96%.

shares fell to $10.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.96%. Tuya TUYA shares were down 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.07.

shares were down 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.07. Interface TILE shares made a new 52-week low of $9.88 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.88 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day. Taboola.com TBLA shares hit a yearly low of $2.34. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.34. The stock was down 1.67% on the session. Kelly Services KELYA stock drifted up 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.60.

stock drifted up 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.60. UserTesting USER stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.85. Shares traded down 2.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.85. Shares traded down 2.76%. Clarus CLAR shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.05%. Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.51. Shares traded down 0.85%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.51. Shares traded down 0.85%. Farmers National Banc FMNB stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.69. The stock was up 1.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.69. The stock was up 1.67% on the session. Invesco California Value VCV shares hit a yearly low of $9.60. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.60. The stock was down 0.53% on the session. Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares set a new 52-week low of $10.20. The stock traded down 0.58%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.20. The stock traded down 0.58%. Pitney Bowes PBI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was down 1.69% on the session. ADC Therapeutics ADCT shares moved down 3.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.41, drifting down 3.57%.

shares moved down 3.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.41, drifting down 3.57%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX shares set a new yearly low of $29.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $29.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. Wheels Up Experience UP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.58 and moving down 3.94%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.58 and moving down 3.94%. Invesco Advantage VKI stock drifted down 1.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.70.

stock drifted down 1.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.70. OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock hit $0.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.99%.

stock hit $0.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.99%. West Bancorp WTBA stock drifted up 3.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.13.

stock drifted up 3.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.13. New Pacific Metals NEWP stock drifted down 2.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33.

stock drifted down 2.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33. OneSpan OSPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.25 and moving down 2.42%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.25 and moving down 2.42%. MFS Intermediate IT MIN shares set a new 52-week low of $2.83. The stock traded down 0.72%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.83. The stock traded down 0.72%. Tango Therapeutics TNGX shares hit a yearly low of $3.45. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.45. The stock was up 1.39% on the session. Local Bounti LOCL shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was down 7.69% on the session. Babylon Holdings BBLN shares moved down 5.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 5.97%.

shares moved down 5.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 5.97%. Kimball International KBAL shares fell to $7.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.18%.

shares fell to $7.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.18%. Duluth Holdings DLTH stock set a new 52-week low of $7.06 on Thursday, moving down 0.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.06 on Thursday, moving down 0.14%. Willdan Group WLDN shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.42 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.42 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.02%. Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT stock drifted down 0.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.79.

stock drifted down 0.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.79. Red Violet RDVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.61 and moving down 0.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.61 and moving down 0.39%. Landsea Homes LSEA stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.18. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.18. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Mind Medicine MNMD stock drifted down 6.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.47.

stock drifted down 6.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.47. Intercure INCR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%. GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.94% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.94% for the day. Western Asset Global Corp GDO stock set a new 52-week low of $12.82 on Thursday, moving down 0.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.82 on Thursday, moving down 0.11%. Kore Group Holdings KORE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded down 1.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded down 1.25%. Superior Gr of Cos SGC stock hit $10.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.61%.

stock hit $10.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.61%. Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC stock drifted down 0.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.70.

stock drifted down 0.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.70. Enthusiast Gaming EGLX shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11, drifting 0.0% (flat). Owlet OWLT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day. AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares set a new yearly low of $1.95 this morning. The stock was down 5.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.95 this morning. The stock was down 5.07% on the session. SuRo Capital SSSS shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.34.

shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.34. Security National Finl SNFCA shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded up 2.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded up 2.0%. Allot ALLT stock drifted down 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.05.

stock drifted down 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.05. Escalade ESCA stock set a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Thursday, moving down 0.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Thursday, moving down 0.28%. Mynaric MYNA shares set a new 52-week low of $6.23. The stock traded down 2.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.23. The stock traded down 2.79%. BNY Mellon Municipal DMF shares set a new 52-week low of $6.45. The stock traded down 0.46%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.45. The stock traded down 0.46%. Momentus MNTS stock hit $1.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.27%.

stock hit $1.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.27%. IronNet IRNT shares moved down 41.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11, drifting down 41.82%.

shares moved down 41.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11, drifting down 41.82%. Profound Medical PROF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.08. Shares traded up 1.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.08. Shares traded up 1.35%. DWS Strategic Municipal KSM shares set a new yearly low of $8.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session. Express EXPR shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.24.

shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.24. Flexsteel Industries FLXS stock hit $15.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.35%.

stock hit $15.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.35%. EMCORE EMKR stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Thursday, moving down 3.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Thursday, moving down 3.94%. Hempacco HPCO shares set a new 52-week low of $3.26. The stock traded down 4.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.26. The stock traded down 4.02%. AquaBounty Technologies AQB stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.03. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.03. The stock was down 2.83% on the session. Atento ATTO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day. One Stop Systems OSS stock hit $3.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.38%.

stock hit $3.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.38%. Aptose Biosciences APTO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.29%. Vista Gold VGZ shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% on the session. Viant Technology DSP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.35 and moving down 3.9%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.35 and moving down 3.9%. Audacy AUD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.41 and moving up 0.71%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.41 and moving up 0.71%. CorpHousing Group CHG shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day. Genius Gr GNS shares set a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock traded down 3.87%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock traded down 3.87%. Leafly Holdings LFLY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.79% for the day. Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Thursday, moving down 3.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Thursday, moving down 3.53%. Blackrock Enhanced Gov EGF stock hit $9.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.6%.

stock hit $9.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.6%. United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares fell to $0.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.13%.

shares fell to $0.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.13%. Minerva Surgical UTRS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock traded down 7.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock traded down 7.41%. Sientra SIEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.59%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.59%. Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF stock set a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Thursday, moving down 0.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Thursday, moving down 0.54%. Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ shares hit a yearly low of $5.75. The stock was down 14.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.75. The stock was down 14.57% on the session. AirNet Technology ANTE shares hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 3.31% on the session. Soluna Holdings SLNH shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.54%. DallasNews DALN shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.19.

shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.19. iPower IPW shares fell to $0.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.08%.

shares fell to $0.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.08%. Recon Technology RCON shares moved up 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.59, drifting up 0.33%.

shares moved up 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.59, drifting up 0.33%. Ostin Technology Group OST shares were down 5.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.43.

shares were down 5.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.43. NexImmune NEXI shares fell to $0.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.65%.

shares fell to $0.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.65%. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock hit $1.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%.

stock hit $1.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%. Freight Technologies FRGT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Thursday, moving up 0.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Thursday, moving up 0.99%. EZGO Technologies EZGO stock drifted up 2.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56.

stock drifted up 2.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56. Color Star Technology CSCW shares moved down 43.44% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.06, drifting down 43.44%.

shares moved down 43.44% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.06, drifting down 43.44%. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. Blackboxstocks BLBX stock hit $0.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.26%.

stock hit $0.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.26%. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.88%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.88%. ContraFect CFRX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock traded up 2.49%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock traded up 2.49%. Siyata Mobile SYTA stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 6.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 6.65% for the day. AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.67%. Mobilicom MOB shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.74%. First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 11.49%.

