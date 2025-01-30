January 30, 2025 3:32 AM 14 min read

Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Northrop Grumman NOC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.35 per share on revenue of $10.97 billion.

• Mobileye Global MBLY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $478.24 million.

• Caterpillar CAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share on revenue of $16.53 billion.

• Dynatrace DT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $426.85 million.

• Valero Energy VLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.02 billion.

• Shell SHEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $82.21 billion.

• United Parcel Service UPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $25.42 billion.

• Cigna CI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.82 per share on revenue of $63.18 billion.

• Deutsche Bank DB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co TAK is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sanofi SNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $10.57 billion.

• SunCoke Energy SXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $373.50 million.

• STMicroelectronics STM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Oshkosh OSK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Parker Hannifin PH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.25 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.

• ScanSource SCSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $847.60 million.

• Flagstar Financial FLG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $559.71 million.

• Trane Technologies TT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• Tractor Supply TSCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.95 per share on revenue of $11.29 billion.

• OneWater Marine ONEW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $337.29 million.

• CSW Industrials CSWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $191.81 million.

• FirstCash Hldgs FCFS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $897.68 million.

• First Merchants FRME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $167.84 million.

• First Foundation FFWM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $66.15 million.

• Southwest Airlines LUV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.

• Murphy Oil MUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $747.90 million.

• Malibu Boats MBUU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $195.85 million.

• RPC RES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $329.08 million.

• L3Harris Technologies LHX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.

• Citizens CIA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $440.59 million.

• NetScout Systems NTCT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $222.30 million.

• Nokia NOK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion.

• Kirby KEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $803.66 million.

• Kearny Financial KRNY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $37.99 million.

• International Paper IP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Roper Techs ROP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.74 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Rogers Communications RCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.

• Sirius XM Holdings SIRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Brunswick BC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Blackstone BX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $102.77 million.

• Lazard LAZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $792.63 million.

• Silicom SILC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $14.63 million.

• ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $64.20 million.

• Avery Dennison AVY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• BBVA BBVA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Mastercard MA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.

• Marsh & McLennan MMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion.

• PulteGroup PHM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Gr ABG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.00 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

• Dover DOV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Allegro Microsystems ALGM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $176.36 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $802.86 million.

• Marine Prods MPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $46.30 million.

• Bread Finl Hldgs BFH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $966.06 million.

• CNX Resources CNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $417.84 million.

• Carpenter Tech CRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $723.62 million.

• Civista Bancshares CIVB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $39.97 million.

• ManpowerGroup MAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.

• Sherwin-Williams SHW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.

• Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• A.O. Smith AOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $953.27 million.

• Altria Group MO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• S&T Bancorp STBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $96.88 million.

• Quest Diagnostics DGX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Check Point Software CHKP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $698.43 million.

• RealReal REAL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $40.96 million.

• Comcast CMCSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $31.65 billion.

• Cardinal Health CAH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $54.42 billion.

• Dow DOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $10.64 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Standex International SXI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $188.80 million.

• Credit Acceptance CACC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.93 per share on revenue of $566.17 million.

• Cavco Indus CVCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $480.31 million.

• PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $524.34 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage IT PMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $90.08 million.

• United States Steel X is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $592.73 million.

• Stellar Bancorp STEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $107.45 million.

• Orchid Island Cap ORC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $4.24 million.

• Deckers Outdoor DECK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Bancorp TBBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $109.52 million.

• Olin OLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Weyerhaeuser WY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Viavi Solutions VIAV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $259.99 million.

• Coursera COUR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $176.47 million.

• Visa V is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $9.34 billion.

• GSI Technology GSIT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AppFolio APPF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $199.86 million.

• First Business Finl Servs FBIZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $39.30 million.

• FinWise FINW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $20.65 million.

• Financial Institutions FISI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $52.10 million.

• Federated Hermes FHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $417.62 million.

• SkyWest SKYW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $915.57 million.

• Hilltop Hldgs HTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $286.72 million.

• Beazer Homes USA BZH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $464.92 million.

• Eastman Chemical EMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• ResMed RMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Apple AAPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $124.40 billion.

• Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $6.96 billion.

• Intel INTC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $13.83 billion.

• Arthur J. Gallagher AJG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Atlassian TEAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Gen Digital GEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $984.96 million.

• PPG Indus PPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.

• KLA KLAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.41 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Ameris ABCB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $276.31 million.

• Canadian National Railway CNI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Core Natural Resources CNR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Adtalem Glb Education ATGE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $429.24 million.

• BayFirst Financial BAFN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Baker Hughes BKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $7.10 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$239.20-0.07%
Overview Rating:
Good
75%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
60
0100
Overview
ABCB Logo
ABCBAmeris Bancorp
$65.21-%
ABG Logo
ABGAsbury Automotive Group Inc
$273.77-0.20%
AJG Logo
AJGArthur J. Gallagher & Co
$294.10-%
ALGM Logo
ALGMAllegro Microsystems Inc
$23.472.71%
AOS Logo
AOSA.O. Smith Corp
$69.500.40%
APPF Logo
APPFAppFolio Inc
$250.000.01%
ATGE Logo
ATGEAdtalem Global Education Inc
$99.86-%
AVY Logo
AVYAvery Dennison Corp
$192.91-%
BAFN Logo
BAFNBayFirst Financial Corp
$15.25-0.46%
BBVA Logo
BBVABanco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
$11.53-%
BC Logo
BCBrunswick Corp
$68.17-%
BFH Logo
BFHBread Financial Holdings Inc
$63.900.39%
BHLB Logo
BHLBBerkshire Hills Bancorp Inc
$28.57-%
BIP Logo
BIPBrookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
$32.13-%
BKR Logo
BKRBaker Hughes Co
$43.390.74%
BOOT Logo
BOOTBoot Barn Holdings Inc
$173.44-%
BX Logo
BXBlackstone Inc
$187.681.24%
BZH Logo
BZHBeazer Homes USA Inc
$26.94-%
CACC Logo
CACCCredit Acceptance Corp
$525.02-%
CAH Logo
CAHCardinal Health Inc
$126.60-0.91%
CAT Logo
CATCaterpillar Inc
$396.000.70%
CHKP Logo
CHKPCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd
$204.500.29%
CI Logo
CIThe Cigna Group
$303.600.10%
CIA Logo
CIACitizens Inc
$4.860.41%
CIVB Logo
CIVBCivista Bancshares Inc
$21.51-%
CMCSA Logo
CMCSAComcast Corp
$37.540.48%
CNI Logo
CNICanadian National Railway Co
$105.53-%
CNOB Logo
CNOBConnectOne Bancorp Inc
$23.83-%
CNR Logo
CNRCore Natural Resources Inc
$93.42-%
CNX Logo
CNXCNX Resources Corp
$28.502.44%
COUR Logo
COURCoursera Inc
$9.57-0.10%
CRS Logo
CRSCarpenter Technology Corp
$209.00-0.05%
CSWI Logo
CSWICSW Industrials Inc
$345.37-%
CVCO Logo
CVCOCavco Industries Inc
$491.095.00%
DB Logo
DBDeutsche Bank AG
$20.331.09%
DECK Logo
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$222.841.80%
DGX Logo
DGXQuest Diagnostics Inc
$155.44-%
DOV Logo
DOVDover Corp
$197.25-0.06%
DOW Logo
DOWDow Inc
$41.350.73%
DT Logo
DTDynatrace Inc
$57.500.26%
EMN Logo
EMNEastman Chemical Co
$92.70-%
FBIZ Logo
FBIZFirst Business Financial Services Inc
$48.78-%
FCFS Logo
FCFSFirstCash Holdings Inc
$111.94-%
FFWM Logo
FFWMFirst Foundation Inc
$6.26-%
FHI Logo
FHIFederated Hermes Inc
$39.47-%
FINW Logo
FINWFinWise Bancorp
$16.06-1.05%
FISI Logo
FISIFinancial Institutions Inc
$27.19-%
FLG Logo
FLGFlagstar Financial Inc
$9.670.73%
FLWS Logo
FLWS1-800-Flowers.com Inc
$9.001.93%
FRME Logo
FRMEFirst Merchants Corp
$41.26-%
GEN Logo
GENGen Digital Inc
$27.640.04%
GSIT Logo
GSITGSI Technology Inc
$2.820.36%
HIG Logo
HIGThe Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
$113.50-%
HTH Logo
HTHHilltop Holdings Inc
$29.63-%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$19.800.25%
IP Logo
IPInternational Paper Co
$58.040.10%
KEX Logo
KEXKirby Corp
$106.56-%
KLAC Logo
KLACKLA Corp
$731.712.63%
KRNY Logo
KRNYKearny Financial Corp
$7.28-%
LAZ Logo
LAZLazard Inc
$52.72-%
LHX Logo
LHXL3Harris Technologies Inc
$213.000.50%
LPLA Logo
LPLALPL Financial Holdings Inc
$362.02-%
LUV Logo
LUVSouthwest Airlines Co
$31.860.67%
MA Logo
MAMastercard Inc
$552.000.58%
MAN Logo
MANManpowerGroup Inc
$60.38-%
MBLY Logo
MBLYMobileye Global Inc
$16.342.04%
MBUU Logo
MBUUMalibu Boats Inc
$38.991.38%
MMC Logo
MMCMarsh & McLennan Companies Inc
$219.350.39%
MO Logo
MOAltria Group Inc
$51.97-1.32%
MPX Logo
MPXMarine Products Corp
$8.95-0.11%
MUR Logo
MURMurphy Oil Corp
$29.290.38%
NOC Logo
NOCNorthrop Grumman Corp
$481.54-%
NOK Logo
NOKNokia Oyj
$4.450.23%
NTCT Logo
NTCTNetScout Systems Inc
$23.023.00%
OLN Logo
OLNOlin Corp
$32.65-%
ONEW Logo
ONEWOneWater Marine Inc
$15.35-%
ORC Logo
ORCOrchid Island Capital Inc
$7.910.38%
OSK Logo
OSKOshkosh Corp
$95.63-%
PFSI Logo
PFSIPennyMac Financial Services Inc
$112.10-%
PH Logo
PHParker Hannifin Corp
$665.81-%
PHM Logo
PHMPulteGroup Inc
$112.99-%
PMT Logo
PMTPennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
$12.69-%
PPG Logo
PPGPPG Industries Inc
$122.38-%
RCI Logo
RCIRogers Communications Inc
$28.980.79%
REAL Logo
REALThe RealReal Inc
$9.21-%
RES Logo
RESRPC Inc
$6.42-%
RMD Logo
RMDResMed Inc
$252.73-0.05%
ROP Logo
ROPRoper Technologies Inc
$543.02-%
SCSC Logo
SCSCScanSource Inc
$49.99-%
SHEL Logo
SHELShell PLC
$64.67-0.17%
SHW Logo
SHWSherwin-Williams Co
$365.751.48%
SILC Logo
SILCSilicom Ltd
$17.02-3.79%
SIRI Logo
SIRISirius XM Holdings Inc
$21.970.58%
SKYW Logo
SKYWSkyWest Inc
$116.230.34%
SNY Logo
SNYSanofi SA
$52.00-0.29%
STBA Logo
STBAS&T Bancorp Inc
$38.04-%
STEL Logo
STELStellar Bancorp Inc
$29.171.92%
STM Logo
STMSTMicroelectronics NV
$24.800.24%
SXC Logo
SXCSunCoke Energy Inc
$10.444.82%
SXI Logo
SXIStandex International Corp
$187.901.49%
TAK Logo
TAKTakeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
$13.400.68%
TBBK Logo
TBBKThe Bancorp Inc
$55.36-%
TEAM Logo
TEAMAtlassian Corp
$268.00-1.23%
TMO Logo
TMOThermo Fisher Scientific Inc
$565.19-0.53%
TSCO Logo
TSCOTractor Supply Co
$57.340.31%
TT Logo
TTTrane Technologies PLC
$364.00-%
UPS Logo
UPSUnited Parcel Service Inc
$136.351.92%
V Logo
VVisa Inc
$336.200.10%
VIAV Logo
VIAVViavi Solutions Inc
$9.90-%
VLO Logo
VLOValero Energy Corp
$141.001.92%
WY Logo
WYWeyerhaeuser Co
$31.001.51%
X Logo
XUnited States Steel Corp
$36.650.30%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved