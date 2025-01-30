Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Northrop Grumman NOC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.35 per share on revenue of $10.97 billion.

• Mobileye Global MBLY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $478.24 million.

• Caterpillar CAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share on revenue of $16.53 billion.

• Dynatrace DT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $426.85 million.

• Valero Energy VLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.02 billion.

• Shell SHEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $82.21 billion.

• United Parcel Service UPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $25.42 billion.

• Cigna CI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.82 per share on revenue of $63.18 billion.

• Deutsche Bank DB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co TAK is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sanofi SNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $10.57 billion.

• SunCoke Energy SXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $373.50 million.

• STMicroelectronics STM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Oshkosh OSK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Parker Hannifin PH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.25 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.

• ScanSource SCSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $847.60 million.

• Flagstar Financial FLG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $559.71 million.

• Trane Technologies TT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• Tractor Supply TSCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.95 per share on revenue of $11.29 billion.

• OneWater Marine ONEW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $337.29 million.

• CSW Industrials CSWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $191.81 million.

• FirstCash Hldgs FCFS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $897.68 million.

• First Merchants FRME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $167.84 million.

• First Foundation FFWM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $66.15 million.

• Southwest Airlines LUV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.

• Murphy Oil MUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $747.90 million.

• Malibu Boats MBUU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $195.85 million.

• RPC RES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $329.08 million.

• L3Harris Technologies LHX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.

• Citizens CIA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $440.59 million.

• NetScout Systems NTCT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $222.30 million.

• Nokia NOK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion.

• Kirby KEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $803.66 million.

• Kearny Financial KRNY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $37.99 million.

• International Paper IP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Roper Techs ROP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.74 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Rogers Communications RCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.

• Sirius XM Holdings SIRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Brunswick BC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Blackstone BX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $102.77 million.

• Lazard LAZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $792.63 million.

• Silicom SILC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $14.63 million.

• ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $64.20 million.

• Avery Dennison AVY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• BBVA BBVA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Mastercard MA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.

• Marsh & McLennan MMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion.

• PulteGroup PHM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Gr ABG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.00 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

• Dover DOV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Allegro Microsystems ALGM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $176.36 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $802.86 million.

• Marine Prods MPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $46.30 million.

• Bread Finl Hldgs BFH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $966.06 million.

• CNX Resources CNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $417.84 million.

• Carpenter Tech CRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $723.62 million.

• Civista Bancshares CIVB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $39.97 million.

• ManpowerGroup MAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.

• Sherwin-Williams SHW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.

• Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• A.O. Smith AOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $953.27 million.

• Altria Group MO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• S&T Bancorp STBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $96.88 million.

• Quest Diagnostics DGX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Check Point Software CHKP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $698.43 million.

• RealReal REAL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $40.96 million.

• Comcast CMCSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $31.65 billion.

• Cardinal Health CAH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $54.42 billion.

• Dow DOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $10.64 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Standex International SXI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $188.80 million.

• Credit Acceptance CACC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.93 per share on revenue of $566.17 million.

• Cavco Indus CVCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $480.31 million.

• PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $524.34 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage IT PMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $90.08 million.

• United States Steel X is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $592.73 million.

• Stellar Bancorp STEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $107.45 million.

• Orchid Island Cap ORC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $4.24 million.

• Deckers Outdoor DECK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Bancorp TBBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $109.52 million.

• Olin OLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Weyerhaeuser WY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Viavi Solutions VIAV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $259.99 million.

• Coursera COUR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $176.47 million.

• Visa V is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $9.34 billion.

• GSI Technology GSIT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AppFolio APPF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $199.86 million.

• First Business Finl Servs FBIZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $39.30 million.

• FinWise FINW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $20.65 million.

• Financial Institutions FISI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $52.10 million.

• Federated Hermes FHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $417.62 million.

• SkyWest SKYW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $915.57 million.

• Hilltop Hldgs HTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $286.72 million.

• Beazer Homes USA BZH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $464.92 million.

• Eastman Chemical EMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• ResMed RMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Apple AAPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $124.40 billion.

• Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $6.96 billion.

• Intel INTC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $13.83 billion.

• Arthur J. Gallagher AJG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Atlassian TEAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Gen Digital GEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $984.96 million.

• PPG Indus PPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.

• KLA KLAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.41 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Ameris ABCB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $276.31 million.

• Canadian National Railway CNI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Core Natural Resources CNR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Adtalem Glb Education ATGE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $429.24 million.

• BayFirst Financial BAFN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Baker Hughes BKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $7.10 billion.

