Mobileye Global Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY), Quotes and News Summary

|Day Range30.050 - 34.250
|52 Wk Range24.850 - 37.310
|Open / Close31.990 / -
|Float / Outstanding56.674M / 806.674M
|Vol / Avg.2.718M / 2.524M
|Mkt Cap27.439B
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price30.430
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float56.674M
|EPS-0.207
Mobileye Global Stock (NASDAQ: MBLY) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range30.050 - 34.250
|52 Wk Range24.850 - 37.310
|Open / Close31.990 / -
|Float / Outstanding56.674M / 806.674M
|Vol / Avg.2.718M / 2.524M
|Mkt Cap27.439B
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price30.430
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float56.674M
|EPS-0.207
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-15
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.150
|REV
|450.000M
You can purchase shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mobileye Global’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX).
The latest price target for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) was reported by Mizuho on Friday, December 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting MBLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.60% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) is $34.015 last updated Today at January 9, 2023 at 5:08 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mobileye Global.
Mobileye Global’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Mobileye Global.
Mobileye Global is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
