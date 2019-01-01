ñol

Mobileye Global Inc
(NASDAQ:MBLY)
$34.015
2.395[7.57%]
Last update: 12:08PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Day Range30.050 - 34.25052 Wk Range24.850 - 37.310Open / Close31.990 / -Float / Outstanding56.674M / 806.674M
Vol / Avg.2.718M / 2.524MMkt Cap27.439BP/E-50d Avg. Price30.430
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float56.674MEPS-0.207

Mobileye Global Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY), Quotes and News Summary

Mobileye Global Stock (NASDAQ: MBLY) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range30.050 - 34.25052 Wk Range24.850 - 37.310Open / Close31.990 / -Float / Outstanding56.674M / 806.674M
Vol / Avg.2.718M / 2.524MMkt Cap27.439BP/E-50d Avg. Price30.430
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float56.674MEPS-0.207
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. It is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies. Its solutions comprise of Driver Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, Mobileye Drive, Self-Driving System & Vehicles. It also provides data services to Expedite Maintenance Operations with AI-Powered Road Survey Technology.
Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-15
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.150
REV450.000M

Q

How do I buy Mobileye Global (MBLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mobileye Global's (MBLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mobileye Global (MBLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) was reported by Mizuho on Friday, December 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting MBLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.60% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mobileye Global (MBLY)?

A

The stock price for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) is $34.015 last updated Today at January 9, 2023 at 5:08 PM UTC.

Q

Does Mobileye Global (MBLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mobileye Global.

Q

When is Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) reporting earnings?

A

Mobileye Global’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Q

Is Mobileye Global (MBLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mobileye Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Mobileye Global (MBLY) operate in?

A

Mobileye Global is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

