Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Lead The Charge As Investors Bank On Tech Cheer For Rally's Reacceleration: Week Ahead In Earnings

The earnings reports of last week were a mixed bag, with some Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG and STMicroelectronics N.V. STM, among companies disappointing to the downside. As the focus shifts to the unfolding week, more tech companies are lined up to disclose their quarterly results, potentially offering cues regarding the health of the sector.

The Week That Was: Most on Wall Street viewed Tesla’s earnings as lacking quality because a significant portion of them came from one-time regulatory credits. On the other hand, Google-parent Alphabet alienated investors by flagging higher capex that will likely weigh down on margins and in turn the bottom line.

Franco-Italian chipmaker, which is a key supplier to the automotive market, cut its full-year guidance. But not all tech tidings were received with pessimism. International Business Machines Co. IBM rose as investors cheered the company’s strong artificial intelligence bookings.

Healthy Trend: Data from financial data analytics company FactSet showed that about 14% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their quarterly results so far. The percentage of S&P 500 names that reported upside earnings surprise is 80%, above the one-year average (78%), five-year average (77%), and 10-year average (74%). But the percentage of upside was sub-part at 5.5%, below the one-year average (+6.5%), five-year average (+8.6%), and 10-year average (+6.8%).

The blended earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to grow by 9.7%, the fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2021. Eight of the 11 S&P 500 companies are on track to report year-over-year earnings growth for the June quarter, with communication Services, healthcare, IT, and financials likely reporting double-digit growth.

On the other hand, the materials space is expected to witness the steepest earnings decline.

The Week Ahead: According to FactSet, this week will feature earnings reports from 138 S&P 500 companies, including seven components of the Dow 30. Some heavily-weighted companies such as Apple, Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Meta Platforms, Inc. META are all in the mix.

Meta is expected to be the largest contributor to earnings per share growth, given the consensus models nearly 60% increase.

After last week’s brutal tech sell-off, a bullish analyst is optimistic concerning the the sector, its prospects and the stock trajectory. “We believe the tech sell-off seen last week will be short-lived as the Street better digests results and commentary from the broader tech sector over the coming weeks during 2Q earnings season,” Wedbush’s Daniel Ives said in a note published Sunday.

“This is the start….not the end of this tech bull run we expect the next few years,” he said, adding that companies, utilities,

governments will spend over $1 trillion combined in AI capex over the coming years fueling this AI Revolution.

The analyst said investors will likely look for clues around the pace of AI revolution from the earnings reports of Microsoft, Amazon, Inc. AMZN, Meta and Apple and others.

Tech stocks extended their weekly declines in the week ended July 26 amid the disappointment from early tech reporters. The Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, an index that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq 100 Index, ended Friday’s session down 1.03% to $462.97, according to Benzinga Pro data. The ETF is trading off its record close of $502.96 reached on July 10. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY climbed 1.12% on Friday before closing at $5544.44. The QQQ and SPY climbed 0.48% and 0.25%, respectively, in premarket trading Monday.

Notable among the companies reporting this week are:

Monday

Before market open:

McDonald’s Corporation MCD

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON

After close:

F5, Inc. FFIV

Rambus Inc. RMBS

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC

Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK

Sanmina Corporation SANM

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY

Tuesday

Before market open:

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM

BP p.l.c. BP

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU

LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH

Logitech International S.A. LOGI

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL

Pfizer Inc. PFE

Procter & Gamble Company PG

Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI

After close:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. DV

Electronic Arts Inc. EA

First Solar, Inc. FSLR

Freshworks Inc. FRSH

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV

Match Group, Inc. MTCH

Microsoft

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ

Pinterest, Inc. PINS

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS

Starbucks Corporation SBUX

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO

Wednesday

Before market open:

Altria Group, Inc. MO

AutoNation, Inc. AN

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD

Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO

Boeing Company BA

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD

Garmin Ltd. GRMN

GSK plc GSK

Humana Inc. HUM

KKR & Co. Inc. KKR

Kraft Heinz Company KHC

Oshkosh Corporation OSK

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA

Marriott International, Inc. MAR

Wingstop Inc. WING

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH

After close:

Albemarle Corporation ALB

American International Group, Inc. AIG

Arm Holdings plc ARM

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW

Carvana Co. CVNA

eBay Inc. EBAY

Etsy, Inc. ETSY

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST

Lam Research Corporation LRCX

Meta

MGM Resorts International MGM

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC

Western Union Company WU

Thursday

Before market open:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC

Biogen Inc. BIIB

ConocoPhillips COP

Dominion Energy, Inc. D

EVgo, Inc. EVGO

Hershey Company HSY

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI

Cigna Group CI

Wayfair Inc. W

After close:

Amazon

Apple

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI

Block, Inc. SQ

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG

Cloudflare, Inc. NET

Clorox Company CLX

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN

DraftKings Inc. DKNG

Intel Corporation INTC

Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN

RingCentral, Inc. RNG

Roku, Inc. ROKU

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX

Twilio Inc. TWLO

United States Steel Corporation X

Friday

Before market open:

Chevron Corporation CVX

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM

Magna International Inc. MGA

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK

Fluor Corporation FLR

After close:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC

