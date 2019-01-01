ñol

Meta Platforms
(NASDAQ:META)
164.26
-11.31[-6.44%]
At close: Jun 13
165.30
1.0400[0.63%]
After Hours: 6:29PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Quotes and News Summary

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META)

Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Meta is the world's largest online social network, with over 3.6 billion monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. On the video side, the firm is in the process of building a library of premium content and monetizing it via ads or subscription revenue. Meta refers to this as Facebook Watch. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with 50% coming from the U.S. and Canada and 25% from Europe. With gross margins above 80%, Meta operates at a 30%-plus margin.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-07-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.5602.720 0.1600
REV28.210B27.908B-302.000M

Meta Platforms Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Meta Platforms (META) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Meta Platforms's (META) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Meta Platforms (META) stock?
A

The latest price target for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) was reported by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 290.00 expecting META to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Meta Platforms (META)?
A

The stock price for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is $164.26 last updated Today at June 13, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Meta Platforms (META) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meta Platforms.

Q
When is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) reporting earnings?
A

Meta Platforms’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Q
Is Meta Platforms (META) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Meta Platforms.

Q
What sector and industry does Meta Platforms (META) operate in?
A

Meta Platforms is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.