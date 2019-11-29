Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 10:28am   Comments
This morning 150 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Silence Therapeutics (OTC: SLNCF) declined the most, as it traded down 4.7% after hitting a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

  • Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.28. Shares traded up 0.91%.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.93 on Friday, moving up 0.59%.
  • Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.50. Shares traded up 2.84%.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
  • BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.82%.
  • Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.71 Friday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
  • Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $94.99 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
  • Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.23.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.08. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • Seaspan (NYSE: SSW) shares set a new yearly high of $11.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • Primerica (NYSE: PRI) shares were up 0.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $134.25 for a change of up 0.22%.
  • Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Friday, moving down 0.57%.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $255.64. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.19. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares were up 0.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.28.
  • Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.33. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.25 on Friday morning, moving up 3.62%.
  • Community Cap Bancshares (OTC: ALBY) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.20 on Friday, moving up 0.45%.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.78. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.
  • Toshiba (OTC: TOSYY) shares were up 6.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.19.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.64 Friday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares hit a yearly high of $4.95. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session.
  • Toshiba (OTC: TOSBF) shares broke to $36.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.12%.
  • Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.35. Shares traded flat%.
  • South Beach Spirits (OTC: SBES) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Friday. The stock was up 20.0% for the day.
  • ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.21.
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
  • Silence Therapeutics (OTC: SLNCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.53 with a daily change of up 3.68%.
  • Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.75.
  • Valeo (OTC: VLEEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.82 Friday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.50. The stock was up 4.69% for the day.
  • SomnoMed (OTC: SOMNF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.87. Shares traded up 12.65%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares were up 1.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.65 for a change of up 1.03%.
  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.69 Friday. The stock was up 8.18% for the day.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $165.88. Shares traded down 0.21%.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.18 Friday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) shares were up 2.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.14.
  • Nilam Resources (OTC: NILA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 52.17%.
  • Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
  • Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares were up 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.59 for a change of up 0.62%.
  • TP ICap (OTC: TULLF) shares hit $4.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.32%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $163.68. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • Vecima Networks (OTC: VNWTF) shares were flat% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.80.
  • Blackrock New York Muni (NYSE: BFY) shares were up 0.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.72.
  • Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares hit $37.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) shares hit $176.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
  • Cebu Air (OTC: CEBUF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.91. The stock traded up 6.53% on the session.
  • Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.00 Friday. The stock was up 3.19% for the day.
  • Astellas Pharma (OTC: ALPMY) shares hit $17.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.
  • LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares were up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.46.
  • Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares were up 2.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.39.
  • Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.66 on Friday, moving up 2.25%.
  • Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares set a new yearly high of $62.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
  • Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.30 on Friday, moving up 0.88%.
  • Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.72.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit a yearly high of $60.75. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $95.13 Friday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • China Resources Cement (OTC: CARCY) shares were down 4.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.39.
  • St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.71 with a daily change of up 8.84%.
  • Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
  • Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.64. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
  • Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.15. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares broke to $33.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.17%.
  • Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.71. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
  • South State (NASDAQ: SSB) shares hit a yearly high of $83.73. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.59. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Halma (OTC: HLMAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.51 on Friday morning, moving up 0.22%.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares hit $43.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.
  • PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%.
  • Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.70 Friday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
  • TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.45 on Friday, moving down 0.88%.
  • Exantas Capital (NYSE: XAN) shares were up 0.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.03.
  • TransAlta Renewables (OTC: TRSWF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.02. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
  • BSR REIT (OTC: BSRTF) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.72 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.
  • Altice Europe (OTC: ALLVF) shares set a new yearly high of $5.98 this morning. The stock was up 6.6% on the session.
  • Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.34 Friday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
  • Straumann Holding (OTC: SAUHY) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.58 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.76%.
  • RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
  • Talisker Resources (OTC: TSKFF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.19. Shares traded up 28.57%.
  • MiMedx Group (OTC: MDXG) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.05 Friday. The stock was up 99.73% for the day.
  • Swiss Re (OTC: SSREF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $108.00 with a daily change of up 1.5%.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares set a new yearly high of $118.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
  • CSL (OTC: CSLLY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $95.83. Shares traded up 0.37%.
  • Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.39. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares were up 0.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $228.99.
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.52. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
  • STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) shares were down 0.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.88 for a change of down 0.05%.
  • Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
  • Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares broke to $42.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares set a new yearly high of $24.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Banca Mediolanum (OTC: BNMDF) shares were up 2.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.13 for a change of up 2.53%.
  • Dart Group (OTC: DRTGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.02. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
  • Domino's Pizza Group (OTC: DPUKY) shares hit a yearly high of $8.04. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session.
  • Expert System (OTC: EXSPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.62. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.69 on Friday morning, moving up 0.44%.
  • Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $97.68 with a daily change of up 0.54%.
  • Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • Klepierre (OTC: KLPEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.07. The stock traded up 15.89% on the session.
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.18.
  • Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ: PNFP) shares set a new yearly high of $61.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $116.99. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.74%.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.69 on Friday, moving up 0.37%.
  • Hexagon (OTC: HXGBY) shares hit $56.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.
  • Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares hit $59.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.
  • Ramsay Health Care (OTC: RMYHY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.21 Friday. The stock was up 9.54% for the day.
  • Kyocera (OTC: KYOCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.00 on Friday morning, moving up 1.78%.
  • Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD) shares were up 12.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $144.40.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.48 on Friday morning, moving up 126.72%.
  • Moncler (OTC: MONRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.25. The stock was up 4.48% for the day.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) stock made a new 52-week high of $163.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares broke to $58.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
  • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.39 on Friday morning, moving up 0.63%.
  • Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.50. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • China Resources Cement (OTC: CJRCF) shares were up 6.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.24.
  • Isoray (AMEX: ISR) shares hit a yearly high of $0.55. The stock traded up 7.86% on the session.
  • Globalink (OTC: GOBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.05 Friday. The stock was up 23.33% for the day.
  • Gitennes Exploration (OTC: GILXF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.04. Shares traded up 14.29%.
  • Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $48.73. Shares traded down 0.27%.
  • Sumitomo Electric (OTC: SMTOF) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.61%.
  • Capital Power (OTC: CPXWF) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were down 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $255.40.
  • Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.09 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
  • Riocan REIT (OTC: RIOCF) shares broke to $20.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) shares were up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.88.
  • MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
  • Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.14. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares set a new 52-week high of $241.86 on Friday, moving down 0.17%.
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.59. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
  • Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.96 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.15%.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.86.
  • Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.75.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares broke to $137.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%.
  • SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ: SORL) shares set a new yearly high of $4.13 this morning. The stock was up 25.59% on the session.
  • Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
  • Northam Platinum (OTC: NMPNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.19 on Friday morning, moving up 1.99%.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $496.15. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) shares were up 0.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.50.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2019