SomnoMed Ltd produces and sells oral treatment of sleep-related disorder devices. It manufactures and designs premium oral appliances for the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing relieving conditions. Its products include SomnoDent oral appliance for obstructive sleep apnea; and SomnoBrux, a mouthguard, which protects patients from teeth grinding damage, as well as SomTabs for cleaning its devices. Its geographical segments include North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Business operations consist of the production and sale of products treating sleep-disordered breathing, which is the only reportable segment. Substantial revenue is realized from the European region.