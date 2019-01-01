QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Nilam Resources Inc focuses on the medicinal mushroom healthcare and wellness sector.

Analyst Ratings

Nilam Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nilam Resources (NILA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nilam Resources (OTCPK: NILA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nilam Resources's (NILA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nilam Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Nilam Resources (NILA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nilam Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Nilam Resources (NILA)?

A

The stock price for Nilam Resources (OTCPK: NILA) is $0.05 last updated Today at 2:30:11 PM.

Q

Does Nilam Resources (NILA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nilam Resources.

Q

When is Nilam Resources (OTCPK:NILA) reporting earnings?

A

Nilam Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nilam Resources (NILA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nilam Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Nilam Resources (NILA) operate in?

A

Nilam Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.