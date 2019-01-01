QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.17 - 20.5
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
214.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jet2 PLC provides licensed packages for leisure flights and stays at a multitude of vacation destinations. The company reports in one operating segment: leisure travel. The leisure travel segment delivers scheduled flights by its airline, Jet2.com, to the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, and other European vacation destinations. It utilizes licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to offer hotel accommodations and other useful amenities. It revenue through Package holidays and operates mainly in United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jet2 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Jet2 (DRTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jet2 (OTCPK: DRTGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jet2's (DRTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jet2.

Q

What is the target price for Jet2 (DRTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jet2

Q

Current Stock Price for Jet2 (DRTGF)?

A

The stock price for Jet2 (OTCPK: DRTGF) is $19.26 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:42:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jet2 (DRTGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Jet2 (OTCPK:DRTGF) reporting earnings?

A

Jet2 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jet2 (DRTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jet2.

Q

What sector and industry does Jet2 (DRTGF) operate in?

A

Jet2 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.