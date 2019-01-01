Jet2 PLC provides licensed packages for leisure flights and stays at a multitude of vacation destinations. The company reports in one operating segment: leisure travel. The leisure travel segment delivers scheduled flights by its airline, Jet2.com, to the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, and other European vacation destinations. It utilizes licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to offer hotel accommodations and other useful amenities. It revenue through Package holidays and operates mainly in United Kingdom.