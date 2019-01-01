|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jet2 (OTCPK: DRTGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Jet2.
There is no analysis for Jet2
The stock price for Jet2 (OTCPK: DRTGF) is $19.26 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:42:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.
Jet2 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Jet2.
Jet2 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.