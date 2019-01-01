QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.47 - 3.85
Mkt Cap
144.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
52.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Expert .AI SpA is an artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its platform for Natural Language combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decision making throughout organizations. It offers full range of on-premise, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai augments business operations, accelerates and scales data science capabilities and simplifies AI adoption across a vast range of industries including Insurance, Banking & Finance, Publishing & Media, Defense & Intelligence, Life Science & Pharma, Oil Gas & Energy, and more.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Expert .AI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Expert .AI (EXSPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Expert .AI (OTCGM: EXSPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Expert .AI's (EXSPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Expert .AI.

Q

What is the target price for Expert .AI (EXSPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Expert .AI

Q

Current Stock Price for Expert .AI (EXSPF)?

A

The stock price for Expert .AI (OTCGM: EXSPF) is $2.75 last updated Tue Oct 26 2021 17:56:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Expert .AI (EXSPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Expert .AI.

Q

When is Expert .AI (OTCGM:EXSPF) reporting earnings?

A

Expert .AI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Expert .AI (EXSPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Expert .AI.

Q

What sector and industry does Expert .AI (EXSPF) operate in?

A

Expert .AI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.