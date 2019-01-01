QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd is a cement and concrete producer in Southern China. The company's operations range from the excavation of limestone to the production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete. Its segments are Cement and Concrete of which its majority revenue is derived from the manufacture and sale of cement products. The group products are primarily used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as railways, highways, subways, bridges, airports, ports, dams, hydroelectric power stations and nuclear power stations, as well as the construction of high-rise buildings and development of suburban and rural areas.

China Resources Cement Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Resources Cement (CJRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Resources Cement (OTCPK: CJRCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Resources Cement's (CJRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Resources Cement.

Q

What is the target price for China Resources Cement (CJRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Resources Cement

Q

Current Stock Price for China Resources Cement (CJRCF)?

A

The stock price for China Resources Cement (OTCPK: CJRCF) is $0.88 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:39:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Resources Cement (CJRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Resources Cement.

Q

When is China Resources Cement (OTCPK:CJRCF) reporting earnings?

A

China Resources Cement does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Resources Cement (CJRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Resources Cement.

Q

What sector and industry does China Resources Cement (CJRCF) operate in?

A

China Resources Cement is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.