Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
6.44/6.46%
52 Wk
83.6 - 108.78
Mkt Cap
28.8B
Payout Ratio
149.22
Open
-
P/E
22.9
EPS
0
Shares
289M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Swiss Re was established in 1863 in Zurich. Since then the business appears to have cycled through quite a few outfits. Namely in the early part of the millennium Swiss Re took on an investment banker who eventually led the business. Over the next 10 years CEO Jacques Aigrain built Swiss Re's financial solutions into a powerhouse and helped the company complete its first securitisation, finalised in 2005 for credit reinsurance. This division became a leader for Swiss Re but then disaster struck during the global financial crisis. Swiss Re mothballed this unit and approved a CHF 5 billion capital raise. Now the business concentrates more fundamentally on property and casualty, life and health reinsurance. Swiss Re also has a good commercial insurance offering named corporate solutions.

Analyst Ratings

Swiss Re Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swiss Re (SSREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swiss Re (OTCPK: SSREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Swiss Re's (SSREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swiss Re.

Q

What is the target price for Swiss Re (SSREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Swiss Re

Q

Current Stock Price for Swiss Re (SSREF)?

A

The stock price for Swiss Re (OTCPK: SSREF) is $99.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:26:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swiss Re (SSREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Swiss Re.

Q

When is Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF) reporting earnings?

A

Swiss Re does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swiss Re (SSREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swiss Re.

Q

What sector and industry does Swiss Re (SSREF) operate in?

A

Swiss Re is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.