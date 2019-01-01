QQQ
Range
13.16 - 13.16
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.41 - 15.14
Mkt Cap
16.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.16
P/E
8.57
EPS
0.41
Shares
1.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Community Capital Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. The company offers personal and business banking services. Its services include Gold Choice Checking; Private Checking; Money Market Account; Certificate of Deposit (CD); Individual Retirement Account (IRA); Digital Wallet; Home Lending; Workplace Banking; Business Checking and others.

Analyst Ratings

Community Cap Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Cap Bancshares (ALBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Cap Bancshares (OTCQX: ALBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community Cap Bancshares's (ALBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Community Cap Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Community Cap Bancshares (ALBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Community Cap Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Cap Bancshares (ALBY)?

A

The stock price for Community Cap Bancshares (OTCQX: ALBY) is $13.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:52:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Community Cap Bancshares (ALBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 1, 2008 to stockholders of record on April 15, 2008.

Q

When is Community Cap Bancshares (OTCQX:ALBY) reporting earnings?

A

Community Cap Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Community Cap Bancshares (ALBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Cap Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Cap Bancshares (ALBY) operate in?

A

Community Cap Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.