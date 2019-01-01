|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Community Cap Bancshares (OTCQX: ALBY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Community Cap Bancshares.
There is no analysis for Community Cap Bancshares
The stock price for Community Cap Bancshares (OTCQX: ALBY) is $13.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:52:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 1, 2008 to stockholders of record on April 15, 2008.
Community Cap Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Community Cap Bancshares.
Community Cap Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.