Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 5:08AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Moncler is an Italian luxury outerwear brand founded in 1952. It is one of the leading players in luxury outerwear. Moncler is globally present, with 12% of revenue generated in Italy, 29% in EMEA excluding Italy, 16% in the Americas, and 43% in Asia. Most of the company's sales are direct-to-consumer, with over 75% generated through the own retail channel (219 stores globally) and the remainder through 1,400 wholesale doors. Around 80% of revenue is generated in the core outerwear segment, with the remainder in the accessory, knitwear, and footwear categories. We estimate Moncler to command around 8% of the luxury outerwear market globally, with higher market shares in Asia and lower in the U.S.

Moncler Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Moncler (MONRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moncler (OTCPK: MONRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moncler's (MONRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Moncler.

Q

What is the target price for Moncler (MONRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Moncler (OTCPK: MONRY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MONRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Moncler (MONRY)?

A

The stock price for Moncler (OTCPK: MONRY) is $54.7 last updated Today at 4:41:30 PM.

Q

Does Moncler (MONRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moncler.

Q

When is Moncler (OTCPK:MONRY) reporting earnings?

A

Moncler does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moncler (MONRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moncler.

Q

What sector and industry does Moncler (MONRY) operate in?

A

Moncler is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.