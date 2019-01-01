Vecima Networks Inc focuses on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company enables innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. It operates in three segments namely Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment design, develop, and distributes electronic communications products to cable and telecommunications markets. The Content Delivery and Storage segment develop advanced applications focused on storing, protecting, and transforming and delivering visual media. Its geographical segment includes the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, and others, of which the majority of the revenue comes from the United States.