There is no Press for this Ticker
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd manufactures and sells electric wires and cables, and other products. The company is engaged in diversified business activities supporting people's daily lives and industry through five business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automobile-related segment offers wire harnesses, rubber cushions, hoses for automobiles, automobile electrical parts and others. Sumitomo's Information Communications-related segment offers fiber-optic cables, electrical cables and equipment for communications use, optical communications-related parts and others. It derives most of the revenue from Japan.

Sumitomo Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumitomo Electric (SMTOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumitomo Electric (OTCPK: SMTOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sumitomo Electric's (SMTOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumitomo Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Sumitomo Electric (SMTOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumitomo Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumitomo Electric (SMTOF)?

A

The stock price for Sumitomo Electric (OTCPK: SMTOF) is $13.8 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:07:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumitomo Electric (SMTOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sumitomo Electric.

Q

When is Sumitomo Electric (OTCPK:SMTOF) reporting earnings?

A

Sumitomo Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumitomo Electric (SMTOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumitomo Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumitomo Electric (SMTOF) operate in?

A

Sumitomo Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.