Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd manufactures and sells electric wires and cables, and other products. The company is engaged in diversified business activities supporting people's daily lives and industry through five business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automobile-related segment offers wire harnesses, rubber cushions, hoses for automobiles, automobile electrical parts and others. Sumitomo's Information Communications-related segment offers fiber-optic cables, electrical cables and equipment for communications use, optical communications-related parts and others. It derives most of the revenue from Japan.