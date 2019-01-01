Ramsay Health Care is one of the largest private healthcare providers in the world, with over 460 facilities across 10 countries. The key markets in which it operates are Australia, France, the U.K., and Sweden. It is the largest private hospital group in each of these markets except for the U.K. where it ranks fifth. Ramsay Sante, which operates the European regions other than the U.K., is a 52.5%-owned subsidiary of Ramsay Health Care. The company typically earns about 60% of consolidated earnings in Australia and 30% in France. Ramsay Health Care undertakes both private and publicly funded healthcare.