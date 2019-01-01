QQQ
Banca Mediolanum is an Italy-based company which provides banking and financial services. It operates with various segments namely Lending which includes Retail and Commercial Banking, Treasury activities which has trading and sales, Asset Management and Retail Brokerage. The company offers current accounts, mortgages and loan products; credit, debit, and rechargeable cards and investment products. Geographically, it operates the market of Italy, Spain, and Germany of which Italy accounts for a larger share of revenue.

Banca Mediolanum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banca Mediolanum (BNMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCPK: BNMDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Banca Mediolanum's (BNMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Banca Mediolanum.

Q

What is the target price for Banca Mediolanum (BNMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Banca Mediolanum

Q

Current Stock Price for Banca Mediolanum (BNMDF)?

A

The stock price for Banca Mediolanum (OTCPK: BNMDF) is $6.74 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 15:52:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banca Mediolanum (BNMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banca Mediolanum.

Q

When is Banca Mediolanum (OTCPK:BNMDF) reporting earnings?

A

Banca Mediolanum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Banca Mediolanum (BNMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banca Mediolanum.

Q

What sector and industry does Banca Mediolanum (BNMDF) operate in?

A

Banca Mediolanum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.