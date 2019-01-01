Banca Mediolanum is an Italy-based company which provides banking and financial services. It operates with various segments namely Lending which includes Retail and Commercial Banking, Treasury activities which has trading and sales, Asset Management and Retail Brokerage. The company offers current accounts, mortgages and loan products; credit, debit, and rechargeable cards and investment products. Geographically, it operates the market of Italy, Spain, and Germany of which Italy accounts for a larger share of revenue.