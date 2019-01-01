Cebu Air Inc is the carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry. The company provides flights for passengers and cargo across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and among others. Air transportation services are the company's lone business segment. It utilizes a website, mobile applications, kiosks, and payment centers to increase passenger access. Additional revenue is generated by hotel, car, and cruise bookings, along with additional services provided to aid traveling. Cebu entered an alliance with Tigerair (located in Singapore) to expand its route network and flight frequencies, as well as providing customers with a wider range of travel options.