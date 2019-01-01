|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cebu Air (OTCPK: CEBUF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cebu Air.
There is no analysis for Cebu Air
The stock price for Cebu Air (OTCPK: CEBUF) is $0.9052 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:52:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cebu Air.
Cebu Air does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Cebu Air.
Cebu Air is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.