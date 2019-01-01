QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.79 - 1.11
Mkt Cap
553.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-13.42
Shares
611M
Outstanding
Cebu Air Inc is the carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry. The company provides flights for passengers and cargo across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and among others. Air transportation services are the company's lone business segment. It utilizes a website, mobile applications, kiosks, and payment centers to increase passenger access. Additional revenue is generated by hotel, car, and cruise bookings, along with additional services provided to aid traveling. Cebu entered an alliance with Tigerair (located in Singapore) to expand its route network and flight frequencies, as well as providing customers with a wider range of travel options.

Cebu Air Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cebu Air (CEBUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cebu Air (OTCPK: CEBUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cebu Air's (CEBUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cebu Air.

Q

What is the target price for Cebu Air (CEBUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cebu Air

Q

Current Stock Price for Cebu Air (CEBUF)?

A

The stock price for Cebu Air (OTCPK: CEBUF) is $0.9052 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:52:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cebu Air (CEBUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cebu Air.

Q

When is Cebu Air (OTCPK:CEBUF) reporting earnings?

A

Cebu Air does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cebu Air (CEBUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cebu Air.

Q

What sector and industry does Cebu Air (CEBUF) operate in?

A

