Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/62.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
61.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
285.7M
Outstanding
Talisker Resources Ltd is a junior resource company in British Columbia. Its projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with exploration potential from a historical high-grade gold producing mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project, among other projects. The company operates in the business segment of mineral exploration and evaluation in British Columbia, Canada.

Talisker Res Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Talisker Res (TSKFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Talisker Res (OTCQX: TSKFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Talisker Res's (TSKFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Talisker Res.

Q

What is the target price for Talisker Res (TSKFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Talisker Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Talisker Res (TSKFF)?

A

The stock price for Talisker Res (OTCQX: TSKFF) is $0.214 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:00:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Talisker Res (TSKFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Talisker Res.

Q

When is Talisker Res (OTCQX:TSKFF) reporting earnings?

A

Talisker Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Talisker Res (TSKFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Talisker Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Talisker Res (TSKFF) operate in?

A

Talisker Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.