Hexagon AB provides information technology for industrial applications. It offers solutions in two segments: geospatial enterprise solutions and industrial enterprise solutions. Each segment contributes roughly half of the firm's overall revenue. Hexagon's geospatial solutions are used for infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and public safety. The industrial enterprise solutions are used to measure and inspect the quality of complex parts used in manufacturing processes. Hexagon's largest geographic markets are North America and Western Europe, with each market contributing more than a fourth of the firm's overall revenue.