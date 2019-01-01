QQQ
Range
12.62 - 13.07
Vol / Avg.
418.1K/174.5K
Div / Yield
0.11/0.90%
52 Wk
11.77 - 102.24
Mkt Cap
34.1B
Payout Ratio
53.71
Open
13.05
P/E
32.76
EPS
0.09
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Hexagon AB provides information technology for industrial applications. It offers solutions in two segments: geospatial enterprise solutions and industrial enterprise solutions. Each segment contributes roughly half of the firm's overall revenue. Hexagon's geospatial solutions are used for infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and public safety. The industrial enterprise solutions are used to measure and inspect the quality of complex parts used in manufacturing processes. Hexagon's largest geographic markets are North America and Western Europe, with each market contributing more than a fourth of the firm's overall revenue.

Hexagon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hexagon (HXGBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hexagon (OTCPK: HXGBY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hexagon's (HXGBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hexagon.

Q

What is the target price for Hexagon (HXGBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hexagon

Q

Current Stock Price for Hexagon (HXGBY)?

A

The stock price for Hexagon (OTCPK: HXGBY) is $12.62 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hexagon (HXGBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 2, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2015.

Q

When is Hexagon (OTCPK:HXGBY) reporting earnings?

A

Hexagon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hexagon (HXGBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hexagon.

Q

What sector and industry does Hexagon (HXGBY) operate in?

A

Hexagon is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.