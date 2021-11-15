Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $12.66 billion.

• Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.39 million.

• Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.

• Palatin Technologies (AMEX:PTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.05 million.

• Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.16 million.

• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.

• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.90 million.

• Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.08 million.

• Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $234.49 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $126.36 million.

• Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.84 million.

• Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.63 million.

• Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $59.25 million.

• 1847 Goedeker (AMEX:GOED) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $146.00 million.

• Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $6.44 million.

• UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $15.42 million.

• Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $710.00 thousand.

• Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $6.17 million.

• Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $359.45 million.

• Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $22.17 million.

• Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $890.00 thousand.

• Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $19.50 million.

• Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $108.29 million.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (NYSE:XLY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $52.57 million.

• Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $185.95 million.

• ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $65.81 million.

• Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $919.61 million.

• Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $281.74 million.

• Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNCE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $13.09 million.

• American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.

• FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.

• Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.

• Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $110.00 thousand.

• InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.67 million.

• Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CION Invt (NYSE:CION) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $67.50 million.

• SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.92 million.

• Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.35 million.

• OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $23.48 million.

• Contango Oil & Gas (AMEX:MCF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $81.70 million.

• Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $32.50 million.

• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $208.90 million.

• Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.92 million.

• Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• iBio (AMEX:IBIO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.96 million.

• ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.75 million.

• SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.25 million.

• RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $149.77 million.

• Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.01 million.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $29.35 million.

• Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $756.00 million.

• Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $18.18 million.

• Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.51 million.

• Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.70 million.

• Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $190.00 thousand.

• 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $663.57 million.

• Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $37.41 million.

• iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $12.44 million.

• Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.73 per share on revenue of $830.00 thousand.

• Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $30.04 million.

• J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $311.94 million.

• LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $330.00 thousand.

• Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $43.73 million.

• GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.04 million.

• Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $13.73 million.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.18 million.

• Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.39 million.

• CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.77 million.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSE:CWEB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $35.79 million.

• Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $31.00 million.

• TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.10 million.

• Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.43 million.

• Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.56 million.

• Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.06 million.

• Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $57.27 million.

• Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.63 million.

• XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.97 million.

• AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $55.00 million.

• WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $24.99 million.

• VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.92 million.

• ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $57.66 million.

• Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.46 million.

• Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.94 million.

• Spark Networks (AMEX:LOV) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.51 million.

• Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $42.68 million.

• Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $8.61 million.

• Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.61 million.

• Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $246.93 million.

• Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.80 million.

• Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.77 million.

• Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSE:MVP) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $140.88 million.

• Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $35.63 million.

• Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.82 million.

• IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.

• AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $40.30 million.

• Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $9.27 million.

• Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $13.80 million.

• Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $156.11 million.

• Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $137.20 million.

• Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Agora (NASDAQ:API) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $39.89 million.

• CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $49.64 million.

• Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.75 million.

• Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $382.65 million.

• Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.07 million.

• Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.20 million.

• Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $22.10 million.

• BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• Flexible Solutions Intl (AMEX:FSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.52 million.

• Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX:UAVS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $201.11 million.

• First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

