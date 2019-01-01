QQQ
Feb 7, 2022
Dec 8, 2021
SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (ARCA: XLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary's (XLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)?

A

The stock price for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (ARCA: XLY) is $174.56 last updated Today at 5:59:57 PM.

Q

Does SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (ARCA:XLY) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY) operate in?

A

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.