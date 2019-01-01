Lifeway Foods Inc is engaged in manufacturing probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. Its primary product is drinkable kefir which is a cultured dairy product. Its product categories are Drinkable Kefir which is the key revenue-driving product, European-style soft cheeses, Cream, ProBugs, Frozen Kefir and Other dairy. The company manufacture and market products under the Lifeway and Fresh Made brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of customers. It sells the products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.