Range
4.56 - 4.56
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/13K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.51 - 7.2
Mkt Cap
70.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.56
P/E
18.96
EPS
0.03
Shares
15.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Lifeway Foods Inc is engaged in manufacturing probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. Its primary product is drinkable kefir which is a cultured dairy product. Its product categories are Drinkable Kefir which is the key revenue-driving product, European-style soft cheeses, Cream, ProBugs, Frozen Kefir and Other dairy. The company manufacture and market products under the Lifeway and Fresh Made brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of customers. It sells the products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Lifeway Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lifeway Foods (LWAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lifeway Foods's (LWAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lifeway Foods (LWAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) was reported by Taglich Brothers on June 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LWAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lifeway Foods (LWAY)?

A

The stock price for Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) is $4.56 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Lifeway Foods (LWAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) reporting earnings?

A

Lifeway Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Lifeway Foods (LWAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lifeway Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Lifeway Foods (LWAY) operate in?

A

Lifeway Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.