|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American Res (NASDAQ: AREC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in American Res’s space includes: Enviva (NYSE:EVA), Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC), Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG).
The latest price target for American Res (NASDAQ: AREC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.75 expecting AREC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.36% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for American Res (NASDAQ: AREC) is $1.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for American Res.
American Res’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for American Res.
American Res is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.