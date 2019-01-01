QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.91 - 2.1
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.58 - 6.82
Mkt Cap
121.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.91
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
61.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 10:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 3:38PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 6:18AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
American Resources Corp is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The firm is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. The firm has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated. Its business model provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Res (AREC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Res (NASDAQ: AREC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Res's (AREC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Res (AREC) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Res (NASDAQ: AREC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.75 expecting AREC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.36% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Res (AREC)?

A

The stock price for American Res (NASDAQ: AREC) is $1.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Res (AREC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Res.

Q

When is American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) reporting earnings?

A

American Res’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is American Res (AREC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Res.

Q

What sector and industry does American Res (AREC) operate in?

A

American Res is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.