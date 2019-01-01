|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.740
|0.810
|0.0700
|REV
|13.800M
|13.525M
|-275.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Middlefield Banc’s space includes: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB), First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO), First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC).
The latest price target for Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on August 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting MBCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) is $25.57 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.
The next Middlefield Banc (MBCN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Middlefield Banc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Middlefield Banc.
Middlefield Banc is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.