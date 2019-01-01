QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
25.57 - 25.57
Vol / Avg.
0K/7K
Div / Yield
0.68/2.65%
52 Wk
20.33 - 27.77
Mkt Cap
150.2M
Payout Ratio
21.67
Open
25.57
P/E
8.54
EPS
0.81
Shares
5.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 4:35PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Middlefield Banc Corp is a united states based bank holding company. It offers customers banking services, including checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, and commercial loans. It also maintains, manages, and disposes of nonperforming loans and other real estate owned.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7400.810 0.0700
REV13.800M13.525M-275.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Middlefield Banc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Middlefield Banc (MBCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Middlefield Banc's (MBCN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Middlefield Banc (MBCN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on August 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting MBCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Middlefield Banc (MBCN)?

A

The stock price for Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) is $25.57 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Middlefield Banc (MBCN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Middlefield Banc (MBCN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) reporting earnings?

A

Middlefield Banc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Middlefield Banc (MBCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Middlefield Banc.

Q

What sector and industry does Middlefield Banc (MBCN) operate in?

A

Middlefield Banc is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.