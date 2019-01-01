QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/82.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.35 - 21.44
Mkt Cap
55.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.42
Shares
10.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
LMP Automotive Holdings Inc is an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for or finance pre-owned and new automobiles. Its business model is described as Buy, Rent or Subscribe, Sell and Repeat. The company offer sales of pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for both pre-owned and new automobiles.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LMP Automotive Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ: LMPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LMP Automotive Holdings's (LMPX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) stock?

A

The latest price target for LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ: LMPX) was reported by ThinkEquity on February 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting LMPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 392.13% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX)?

A

The stock price for LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ: LMPX) is $5.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LMP Automotive Holdings.

Q

When is LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) reporting earnings?

A

LMP Automotive Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LMP Automotive Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) operate in?

A

LMP Automotive Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.