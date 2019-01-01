|Q1 2022
Other companies in LMP Automotive Holdings’s space includes: Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT), Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO).
The latest price target for LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ: LMPX) was reported by ThinkEquity on February 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting LMPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 392.13% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ: LMPX) is $5.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for LMP Automotive Holdings.
LMP Automotive Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for LMP Automotive Holdings.
LMP Automotive Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.