Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 207 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

(NYSE:PHG). The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG).

(NASDAQ:EYEG). China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 34.49% to reach a new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.97 on Monday morning, moving down 1.08%.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) shares were down 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $205.79.

Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) stock drifted down 4.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $92.37 and moving down 1.48%.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares fell to $200.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.24%.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock hit a yearly low of $14.18. The stock was down 4.32% for the day.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares moved down 4.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.59, drifting down 4.09%.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) shares set a new yearly low of $99.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) stock hit a yearly low of $623.20. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) stock drifted down 0.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.26.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.42. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Monday, moving down 12.21%.

TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.24. The stock was down 3.16% on the session.

Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.09. The stock traded down 1.77%.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) shares fell to $18.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.06%.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock hit $25.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.09%.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares hit a yearly low of $31.29. The stock was down 3.34% on the session.

Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.36 on Monday morning, moving down 1.71%.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.82 on Monday morning, moving down 1.7%.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Monday, moving up 1.1%.

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $78.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.06%.

Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Monday, moving down 2.04%.

MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares fell to $12.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.35%.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.15. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.

Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) stock drifted down 6.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $100.00 on Monday morning, moving down 0.69%.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) stock drifted down 3.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.14.

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.87. The stock traded down 4.06%.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares moved down 1.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.96, drifting down 1.34%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares moved down 1.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.98, drifting down 1.82%.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.69 on Monday morning, moving down 9.8%.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) shares hit a yearly low of $23.10. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.86 on Monday, moving down 1.15%.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.47. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.

Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) stock hit a yearly low of $26.53. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares were down 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.61.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.64 on Monday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock hit $13.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.66%.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares set a new yearly low of $6.88 this morning. The stock was down 6.21% on the session.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares fell to $75.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares were down 3.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.98.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.91. The stock traded down 4.97%.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock hit $26.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%.

ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) stock hit $13.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.69%.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares were down 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.88.

OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.49. The stock traded down 3.66%.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.35 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.35%.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares moved down 1.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.47, drifting down 1.93%.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.66. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.13 on Monday. The stock was down 11.35% for the day.

Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOF) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.83.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares moved down 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $83.28, drifting down 0.38%.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.61. Shares traded down 2.52%.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares moved down 3.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.89, drifting down 3.87%.

Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) stock hit a yearly low of $29.15. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares were down 3.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.50. The stock traded down 5.14%.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.46. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares hit a yearly low of $43.05. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares hit a yearly low of $10.68. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.05 and moving down 3.31%.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) stock hit $16.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.97%.

Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) shares were down 4.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.57.

FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.65. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) stock drifted down 3.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.45.

DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares were down 7.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.13.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.18. The stock traded up 0.57%.

Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares set a new yearly low of $3.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares hit a yearly low of $21.77. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares set a new yearly low of $11.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.

New Gold (AMEX:NGD) stock hit a yearly low of $1.19. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock hit $5.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.22%.

Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $27.04 and moving down 1.44%.

Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Monday. The stock was down 1.31% for the day.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares hit a yearly low of $7.14. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.

Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.23. Shares traded down 5.86%.

(NYSE:RAAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.23. Shares traded down 5.86%. So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%.

(NASDAQ:SY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.54 on Monday. The stock was down 3.18% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EVER) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.54 on Monday. The stock was down 3.18% for the day. Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.44. The stock traded down 2.11%.

(NASDAQ:MCRB) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.44. The stock traded down 2.11%. Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) stock hit $15.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.9%.

(NASDAQ:AKYA) stock hit $15.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.9%. Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:IPOD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.05 on Monday morning, moving down 2.56%.

(NASDAQ:CLLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.05 on Monday morning, moving down 2.56%. Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares fell to $5.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.48%.

(NASDAQ:EPZM) shares fell to $5.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.48%. Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock hit a yearly low of $3.44. The stock was down 4.31% for the day.

(NYSE:CANG) stock hit a yearly low of $3.44. The stock was down 4.31% for the day. Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares hit a yearly low of $6.13. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VSTA) shares hit a yearly low of $6.13. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock hit $12.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.71%.

(NASDAQ:PRAX) stock hit $12.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.71%. CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Monday morning, moving down 2.17%.

(NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Monday morning, moving down 2.17%. ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock hit a yearly low of $1.64. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock hit a yearly low of $1.64. The stock was down 3.37% for the day. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Monday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AXDX) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Monday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.69 on Monday morning, moving down 1.02%.

(NASDAQ:KPTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.69 on Monday morning, moving down 1.02%. Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.23. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ATNX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.23. The stock was down 2.4% on the session. TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.79. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TXMD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.79. The stock was down 3.62% on the session. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.51%.

(NASDAQ:ORTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.51%. Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.16. Shares traded down 2.47%.

(NYSE:NAT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.16. Shares traded down 2.47%. Tribe Capital Growth (NASDAQ:ATVC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.50 and moving down 1.93%.

(NASDAQ:ATVC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.50 and moving down 1.93%. Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.5%.

(NYSE:FOA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.5%. Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock hit a yearly low of $6.84. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ADN) stock hit a yearly low of $6.84. The stock was down 3.01% for the day. Social Capital Suvretta (NASDAQ:DNAB) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.78.

(NASDAQ:DNAB) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.78. Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares were down 4.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.15.

(NASDAQ:KPLT) shares were down 4.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.15. Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) stock hit $10.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.04%.

(NASDAQ:BMEA) stock hit $10.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.04%. Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Monday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.

(NASDAQ:QTNT) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Monday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day. Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) stock hit $8.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.12%.

(NASDAQ:HARP) stock hit $8.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.12%. VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ:VECT) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.35. The stock traded down 1.66%.

(NASDAQ:VECT) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.35. The stock traded down 1.66%. Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Monday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AVRO) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Monday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day. Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares set a new yearly low of $4.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FLXN) shares set a new yearly low of $4.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares set a new yearly low of $2.43 this morning. The stock was down 9.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TLMD) shares set a new yearly low of $2.43 this morning. The stock was down 9.82% on the session. Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:BQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.27 on Monday. The stock was down 3.27% for the day.

(NYSE:CSPR) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.27 on Monday. The stock was down 3.27% for the day. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) stock hit a yearly low of $4.01. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TAST) stock hit a yearly low of $4.01. The stock was down 5.39% for the day. Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 9.39% on the session.

(NYSE:ESGC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 9.39% on the session. HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.65 on Monday. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HOOK) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.65 on Monday. The stock was down 2.61% for the day. Health Sciences (NASDAQ:HSAQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.72. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HSAQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.72. The stock was down 1.72% on the session. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock drifted down 3.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.80.

(NYSE:HRTG) stock drifted down 3.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.80. Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.21. The stock traded down 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:MSGM) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.21. The stock traded down 0.8%. Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Monday. The stock was down 10.29% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AKU) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Monday. The stock was down 10.29% for the day. Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.82. The stock was down 6.44% for the day.

(NASDAQ:YJ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.82. The stock was down 6.44% for the day. BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.91. The stock traded down 3.45%.

(NASDAQ:BLCT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.91. The stock traded down 3.45%. Gold Standard Ventures (AMEX:GSV) stock drifted down 0.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.49.

(AMEX:GSV) stock drifted down 0.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.49. BCLS Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLSA) stock drifted down 1.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.68.

(NASDAQ:BLSA) stock drifted down 1.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.68. Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) stock drifted down 5.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.73.

(NASDAQ:GMTX) stock drifted down 5.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.73. Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares set a new yearly low of $1.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TLSA) shares set a new yearly low of $1.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session. Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX:USAS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.

(AMEX:USAS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 2.5% on the session. Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares hit a yearly low of $13.58. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CMMB) shares hit a yearly low of $13.58. The stock was down 4.94% on the session. Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) shares hit a yearly low of $4.54. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.

(NYSE:HMLP) shares hit a yearly low of $4.54. The stock was down 1.6% on the session. BlackRock 2022 Global (NYSE:BGIO) stock hit $6.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.73%.

(NYSE:BGIO) stock hit $6.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.73%. Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.52. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OESX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.52. The stock was down 2.44% on the session. Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) shares hit a yearly low of $7.24. The stock was down 5.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SPOK) shares hit a yearly low of $7.24. The stock was down 5.47% on the session. Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.75. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ATER) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.75. The stock was down 3.96% on the session. Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock hit $1.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.44%.

(NASDAQ:ARDX) stock hit $1.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.44%. Team (NYSE:TISI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.22. Shares traded down 7.91%.

(NYSE:TISI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.22. Shares traded down 7.91%. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.52%.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.52%. Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Monday. The stock was down 2.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SBBP) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Monday. The stock was down 2.86% for the day. E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares were down 6.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.71.

(NASDAQ:EJH) shares were down 6.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.71. Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DUO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session. Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock hit a yearly low of $4.69. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WNW) stock hit a yearly low of $4.69. The stock was down 6.0% for the day. Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.24. The stock was down 11.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GNPX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.24. The stock was down 11.05% on the session. Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Monday, moving down 4.49%.

(NASDAQ:IMRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Monday, moving down 4.49%. Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.01. The stock was down 6.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FRLN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.01. The stock was down 6.02% on the session. LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Monday, moving down 0.97%.

(NASDAQ:LIQT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Monday, moving down 0.97%. InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.35 and moving up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ:IFRX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.35 and moving up 1.66%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.21. Shares traded down 3.58%.

(NASDAQ:ELOX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.21. Shares traded down 3.58%. Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.76. Shares traded down 3.69%.

(NASDAQ:HYMC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.76. Shares traded down 3.69%. Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.21 and moving down 2.04%.

(NASDAQ:ETON) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.21 and moving down 2.04%. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.67 and moving down 4.35%.

(NASDAQ:EVFM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.67 and moving down 4.35%. Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Monday morning, moving down 2.59%.

(NASDAQ:NEPT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Monday morning, moving down 2.59%. MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares fell to $2.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.83%.

(NASDAQ:MDVL) shares fell to $2.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.83%. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.01. Shares traded down 1.93%.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.01. Shares traded down 1.93%. Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock hit $1.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.65%.

(NASDAQ:GNCA) stock hit $1.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.65%. LIV Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIVK) shares hit a yearly low of $9.78. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LIVK) shares hit a yearly low of $9.78. The stock was down 0.51% on the session. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.98. Shares traded down 3.87%.

(NASDAQ:AGRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.98. Shares traded down 3.87%. Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Monday morning, moving down 5.93%.

(NASDAQ:CPOP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Monday morning, moving down 5.93%. Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.50 on Monday. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GANX) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.50 on Monday. The stock was down 6.25% for the day. BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) shares were down 6.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.63.

(AMEX:PHGE) shares were down 6.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.63. Document Security Systems (AMEX:DSS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.22. Shares traded down 3.91%.

(AMEX:DSS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.22. Shares traded down 3.91%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Monday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CRVS) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Monday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OTIC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Monday, moving down 4.42%.

(NASDAQ:ARAV) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Monday, moving down 4.42%. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) shares fell to $6.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:TARA) shares fell to $6.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.13%. Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.30.

(NASDAQ:SCPS) shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.30. Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) shares moved down 4.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.43, drifting down 4.62%.

(NASDAQ:LMNL) shares moved down 4.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.43, drifting down 4.62%. Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.52. The stock traded down 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:VYNT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.52. The stock traded down 0.83%. IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.15. Shares traded down 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:IRCP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.15. Shares traded down 0.47%. Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares moved down 2.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.38, drifting down 2.19%.

(NASDAQ:DGLY) shares moved down 2.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.38, drifting down 2.19%. Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares moved down 5.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.51, drifting down 5.13%.

(NASDAQ:LGVN) shares moved down 5.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.51, drifting down 5.13%. Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock hit a yearly low of $1.63. The stock was down 3.54% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TRKA) stock hit a yearly low of $1.63. The stock was down 3.54% for the day. TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.65. Shares traded down 3.26%.

(NASDAQ:GLG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.65. Shares traded down 3.26%. Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AEI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 1.6% for the day. Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Monday, moving down 3.54%.

(NASDAQ:CGRN) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Monday, moving down 3.54%. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares moved down 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.61, drifting down 0.51%.

(NASDAQ:RMTI) shares moved down 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.61, drifting down 0.51%. Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Monday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PME) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Monday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day. Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.75. Shares traded down 3.25%.

(NASDAQ:SNTG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.75. Shares traded down 3.25%. Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.56 and moving down 1.72%.

(NYSE:NEW) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.56 and moving down 1.72%. China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved down 3.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12, drifting down 3.41%.

(NYSE:COE) shares moved down 3.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.12, drifting down 3.41%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock hit a yearly low of $0.49. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DFFN) stock hit a yearly low of $0.49. The stock was down 1.71% for the day. UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.81 and moving down 7.69%.

(NASDAQ:UTME) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.81 and moving down 7.69%. RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares fell to $0.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.44%.

(NASDAQ:REDU) shares fell to $0.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.44%. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was down 3.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IKT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was down 3.66% for the day. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.52. Shares traded up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ:BXRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.52. Shares traded up 0.45%. Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.35. The stock traded down 6.04%.

(NASDAQ:ACXP) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.35. The stock traded down 6.04%. Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Monday. The stock was down 5.73% for the day.

(AMEX:CEI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Monday. The stock was down 5.73% for the day. AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 4.5% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AGRI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 4.5% for the day. CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Monday, moving down 3.93%.

(NASDAQ:CYRN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Monday, moving down 3.93%. ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock drifted down 6.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52.

(NASDAQ:PIXY) stock drifted down 6.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares moved down 4.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66, drifting down 4.52%.

(NASDAQ:JUPW) shares moved down 4.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66, drifting down 4.52%. Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares were down 6.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40.

(NASDAQ:TLGT) shares were down 6.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares moved down 2.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64, drifting down 2.91%.

(NASDAQ:ENVB) shares moved down 2.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64, drifting down 2.91%. Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Monday, moving down 2.39%.

(AMEX:AMBO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Monday, moving down 2.39%. Happiness Biotech Gr (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock drifted down 0.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07.

(NASDAQ:HAPP) stock drifted down 0.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock drifted down 8.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.14.

(NYSE:IO) stock drifted down 8.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.14. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%.

(NASDAQ:BVXV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%. TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock was down 5.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock was down 5.92% on the session. Paramount Gold Nevada (AMEX:PZG) stock drifted down 1.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.82.

(AMEX:PZG) stock drifted down 1.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.82. G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Monday. The stock was down 4.93% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GMVD) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Monday. The stock was down 4.93% for the day. Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.21. Shares traded down 2.34%.

(NASDAQ:HOTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.21. Shares traded down 2.34%. Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares moved down 3.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.10, drifting down 3.0%.

(NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares moved down 3.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.10, drifting down 3.0%. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares fell to $2.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.46%.

(NASDAQ:PALI) shares fell to $2.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.46%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday, moving down 7.63%.

(NASDAQ:CJJD) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday, moving down 7.63%. Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 4.68% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ATXI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 4.68% on the session. Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Monday, moving down 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:PHIO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Monday, moving down 0.59%. BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares moved up 1.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88, drifting up 1.25%.

(NASDAQ:BIMI) shares moved up 1.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88, drifting up 1.25%. Cypress Environmental (NYSE:CELP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Monday morning, moving down 10.48%.

(NYSE:CELP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Monday morning, moving down 10.48%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.90. Shares traded down 5.64%.

(NASDAQ:SONN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.90. Shares traded down 5.64%. Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Monday morning, moving down 2.0%.

(NASDAQ:EFOI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Monday morning, moving down 2.0%. China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.90. The stock traded down 34.49%.

(NASDAQ:JRJC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.90. The stock traded down 34.49%. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.47. Shares traded down 6.91%.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.