Range
0.66 - 0.7
Vol / Avg.
13.3K/125.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.66 - 3.35
Mkt Cap
16.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.66
P/E
-
EPS
0.96
Shares
23.2M
Outstanding
Ambow Education Holding Ltd is a provider of educational and career enhancement services in China. It operates through the two segments: K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment includes the full-subject national curriculam. The CP&CE Programs include tutoring services and career enhancement services. Geographically all the operations function within China.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Ambow Education Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ambow Education Holding (AMEX: AMBO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ambow Education Holding's (AMBO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ambow Education Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ambow Education Holding (AMEX: AMBO) was reported by JP Morgan on July 6, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting AMBO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1182.42% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ambow Education Holding (AMBO)?

A

The stock price for Ambow Education Holding (AMEX: AMBO) is $0.7018 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ambow Education Holding.

Q

When is Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) reporting earnings?

A

Ambow Education Holding’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ambow Education Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) operate in?

A

Ambow Education Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.