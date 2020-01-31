Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's morning session saw 167 companies set new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP)
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 6.45%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) shares were down 2.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.68.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (OTC: RNRTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
- Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) stock set a new 52-week low of $53.76 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.15%.
- Reunert (NASDAQ: SCHN) stock moved down 3.38% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.71 to open trading.
- Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock set a new 52-week low of $109.05 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.56%.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $21.45. Shares then traded down 3.92%.
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.7%.
- Eni (NYSE: E) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.21 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.21% over the rest of the day.
- China Shenhua Energy Co (OTC: CSUAY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares set a new yearly low of $51.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.
- Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP) shares fell to $11.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.97%.
- Organic Sales & Mktng (OTC: OGSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 75.0% on the day.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) shares set a new yearly low of $23.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.
- China Railway Group (OTC: CRWOY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.85 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $71.85 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.36% on the day.
- Stem Holdings (OTC: STMH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.6% over the rest of the day.
- ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.72 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.04%.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) stock hit a yearly low of $6.61 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Isuzu Motors (OTC: ISUZY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.81 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- KOSE (OTC: KSRYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.58% on the day.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) stock moved down 1.94% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.39 to open trading.
- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shares hit a yearly low of $43.32 today morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
- Noble (NYSE: NE) shares moved down 7.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.79 to begin trading.
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) shares hit a yearly low of $14.07 today morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
- ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0029 on Friday. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.
- Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.96 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.83%.
- KT (NYSE: KT) stock moved down 1.73% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.55 to open trading.
- SembCorp Marine (OTC: SMBMF) stock moved down 18.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.82 to open trading.
- WOWIO (OTC: WWIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) stock hit $0.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.86% over the course of the day.
- Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) shares set a new yearly low of $31.31 this morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) shares fell to $4.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.55%.
- Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares fell to $13.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.15%.
- Macerich (NYSE: MAC) stock hit a yearly low of $22.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.
- Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Friday. The stock was down 3.14% for the day.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares fell to $21.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.22%.
- Pacific Basin Shipping (OTC: PCFBY) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.56 to open trading.
- Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) stock hit $558.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.05% over the course of the day.
- Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.04. Shares then traded down 2.79%.
- EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock moved down 4.77% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.99 to open trading.
- Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.61 today morning. The stock traded down 3.1% over the session.
- Mobiquity Technologies (OTC: MOBQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 4.66% over the session.
- Zozo (OTC: SRTTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.84% on the session.
- Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.74 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
- Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.51% on the day.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.94 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.63%.
- Petrogress (OTC: PGAS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.28 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
- Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) stock hit $0.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.49% over the course of the day.
- Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $52.78 on Friday. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
- Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.74%.
- Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.02%.
- DNO (OTC: DTNOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.97 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.79% on the session.
- Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) shares hit a yearly low of $23.83 today morning. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
- NOW (NYSE: DNOW) shares moved down 3.22% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.91 to begin trading.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $51.83. Shares then traded down 0.25%.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares hit a yearly low of $4.95 today morning. The stock was down 3.5% on the session.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares set a new yearly low of $52.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.23% on the session.
- Indo Tambangraya Megah (OTC: ITAYY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.47. Shares then traded down 6.96%.
- Olin (NYSE: OLN) shares were down 4.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.35.
- Marcus (NYSE: MCS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $28.50. Shares then traded down 0.09%.
- Presidential Realty (OTC: PDNLA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, later moving down 50.0% over the rest of the day.
- Fincera (OTC: YUANF) stock hit $1.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.26% over the course of the day.
- Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.
- SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) shares set a new yearly low of $37.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $16.28, and later moved down 2.11% over the session.
- Ravenquest BioMed (OTC: RVVQF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 8.82% on the session.
- Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) shares fell to $3.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.92%.
- GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares moved down 1.7% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.50 to begin trading.
- Wereldhave (OTC: WRDEF) shares fell to $18.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.98 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.28% over the rest of the day.
- Kraton (NYSE: KRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.18 on Friday. The stock was down 3.87% for the day.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.60 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.0% over the rest of the day.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares moved down 5.29% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.71 to begin trading.
- Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) shares fell to $11.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.16%.
- Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock hit a yearly low of $7.16 this morning. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.
- Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $35.95 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.39% on the day.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Friday morning, later moving down 30.83% over the rest of the day.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Friday. The stock was down 3.27% for the day.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock hit $5.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.1% over the course of the day.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) shares set a new yearly low of $5.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.
- Vnue (OTC: VNUE) shares were down 16.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.00025.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.39 today morning. The stock traded down 6.06% over the session.
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) shares set a new yearly low of $16.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) stock moved down 1.19% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.39 to open trading.
- Qudian (NYSE: QD) shares moved down 3.22% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.92 to begin trading.
- Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.45 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
- Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) stock moved down 10.03% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.55 to open trading.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares moved down 4.73% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.67 to begin trading.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) shares moved down 0.99% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.41 to begin trading.
- Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
- Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) shares fell to $37.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.19%.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.82. Shares then traded down 5.96%.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares moved down 2.77% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.21 to begin trading.
- Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) stock hit a yearly low of $26.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) stock moved down 0.85% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.44 to open trading.
- Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) shares moved down 1.44% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.82 to begin trading.
- Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.0029. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.33. Shares then traded down 7.15%.
- Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares hit a yearly low of $63.06 today morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.
- Metallis Resources (OTC: MTLFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21 today morning. The stock traded down 8.1% over the session.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.21% over the rest of the day.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares were down 3.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.53.
- Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.81 on Friday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.28%.
- Catena Media (OTC: CTTMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Friday morning, later moving down 21.38% over the rest of the day.
- Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) shares moved down 2.34% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $64.67 to begin trading.
- Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) stock moved down 1.16% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.42 to open trading.
- Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) stock hit $18.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.06% over the course of the day.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.14 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.22% on the day.
- Sugarmade (OTC: SGMD) shares were down 1.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
- Liquidity Service (NASDAQ: LQDT) stock moved down 0.92% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.39 to open trading.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares were down 2.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.03.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) stock moved down 0.76% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.58 to open trading.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.48. Shares then traded down 4.27%.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.66 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.25% over the rest of the day.
- Vystar (OTC: VYST) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded up 0.37% over the session.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) stock moved down 99.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
- Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) shares moved down 3.12% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.16 to begin trading.
- Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
- Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.01. Shares then traded down 0.73%.
- Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLY) shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) stock hit a yearly low of $21.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
- Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (OTC: FSAM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares were down 13.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.55.
- Viratech (OTC: VIRA) shares moved down 30.82% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
- Yanzhou Coal Mining Co (OTC: YZCAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) shares fell to $4.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.3%.
- Team (NYSE: TISI) shares hit a yearly low of $13.42 today morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
- Berkeley Energia (OTC: BKLRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.43%.
- Precious Shipping (OTC: PSGFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 25.93%.
- Blockchain Industries (OTC: BCII) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 39.39%.
- Viskase Companies (OTC: VKSC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.44% on the session.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.
- Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) stock hit $1.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.16% over the course of the day.
- Cool Technologies (OTC: WARM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.003, and later moved up 6.45% over the session.
- Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) shares moved down 0.71% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading.
- Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) shares were down 1.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $136.00.
- World Wrestling Enter (NYSE: WWE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 21.71% over the rest of the day.
- Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) stock hit $42.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.0% over the course of the day.
- Verde AgriTech (OTC: AMHPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares were down 2.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $53.24.
- Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.69% on the day.
- Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) stock hit $0.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) shares hit a yearly low of $26.14 today morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.22 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.97%.
- BTU Metals (OTC: BTUMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded down 3.33%.
- Pan Orient Energy (OTC: POEFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.67 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) stock hit a yearly low of $2.60 this morning. The stock was down 4.17% for the day.
- Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) shares were down 3.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.73.
- Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) shares fell to $25.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.07%.
- Nedbank Group (OTC: NDBKY) shares moved down 3.28% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.48 to begin trading.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.96% on the day.
- DigiPath (OTC: DIGP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
- Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.53 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.91% on the day.
- GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.27 to begin trading.
- BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Friday. The stock was down 18.18% for the day.
- Legacy Ventures Intl (OTC: LGYV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.20. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) stock hit $10.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.03% over the course of the day.
- International Power Group (OTC: IPWG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $63.15 on Friday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
- Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.96 to begin trading.
- Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.85 on Friday. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.
- Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.11 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.78% on the day.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares fell to $27.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.27%.
Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.
