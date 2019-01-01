With annual production of over 280 million metric tons and marketable coal reserves of 14.6 billion metric tons, China Shenhua is the largest coal producer in China. The company runs a balanced portfolio of assets compared with other coal producers, with integrated coal, coal-fired power generation, and coal transportation network that comprises railway, port and shipping businesses. As of 2020, the coal, power, and transportation segments accounted for 56%, 14%, and 28% of the company's gross profit, respectively. Its 53%-owned Shuohuang Line is one of the most important coal rail-transport corridors, delivering coal from western China to the coast.