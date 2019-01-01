Fincera Inc provides web-based financing and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses in China. Its services are small business lending, B2B payment solutions and e-commerce platforms and its products include CeraPay, CeraVest, TrueShip and AutoChekk. The company operates in Internet-based Business, Hotel Business, Office Leasing, and Corporate. The Internet-based Business generates maximum revenue for the company.