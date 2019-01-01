QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Fincera Inc provides web-based financing and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses in China. Its services are small business lending, B2B payment solutions and e-commerce platforms and its products include CeraPay, CeraVest, TrueShip and AutoChekk. The company operates in Internet-based Business, Hotel Business, Office Leasing, and Corporate. The Internet-based Business generates maximum revenue for the company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fincera Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Fincera (YUANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fincera (OTCEM: YUANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fincera's (YUANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fincera.

Q

What is the target price for Fincera (YUANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fincera

Q

Current Stock Price for Fincera (YUANF)?

A

The stock price for Fincera (OTCEM: YUANF) is $0.01 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fincera (YUANF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2019 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2019.

Q

When is Fincera (OTCEM:YUANF) reporting earnings?

A

Fincera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fincera (YUANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fincera.

Q

What sector and industry does Fincera (YUANF) operate in?

A

Fincera is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.