QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.25 - 23.59
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/4K
Div / Yield
0.93/3.65%
52 Wk
9.11 - 25.86
Mkt Cap
11.5B
Payout Ratio
25.1
Open
23.25
P/E
6.73
EPS
11.26
Shares
487.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Yankuang Energy Group Co Ltd, formerly Yanzhou Coal Mining is an integrated thermal and coking coal-mining company, with operations in mainland China and Australia. The company also engages in power/heat generation and rail transportation and produces coal chemicals including methanol. Coal accounted for more than 90% of the group's gross profit in 2019. The firm is the second- largest coal miner in China by production and is listed on the exchanges in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and New York.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yankuang Energy Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yankuang Energy Group (YZCAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yankuang Energy Group (OTCQX: YZCAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yankuang Energy Group's (YZCAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yankuang Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for Yankuang Energy Group (YZCAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yankuang Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Yankuang Energy Group (YZCAY)?

A

The stock price for Yankuang Energy Group (OTCQX: YZCAY) is $23.55 last updated Today at 4:59:34 PM.

Q

Does Yankuang Energy Group (YZCAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yankuang Energy Group.

Q

When is Yankuang Energy Group (OTCQX:YZCAY) reporting earnings?

A

Yankuang Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yankuang Energy Group (YZCAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yankuang Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Yankuang Energy Group (YZCAY) operate in?

A

Yankuang Energy Group is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.