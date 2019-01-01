QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
785K/958.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
2.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
110.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
GrowLife Inc operates as a cultivation facility service provider for the production of organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. It offers general hydroponic growing equipment including indoor lighting systems, growing mediums, soils, tools for cutting and propagation, hydroponics systems, growing accessories, bulbs, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers and climate control equipment for the indoor plant cultivation and cannabis industries.

GrowLife Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GrowLife (PHOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GrowLife (OTCQB: PHOT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GrowLife's (PHOT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GrowLife.

Q

What is the target price for GrowLife (PHOT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GrowLife

Q

Current Stock Price for GrowLife (PHOT)?

A

The stock price for GrowLife (OTCQB: PHOT) is $0.0259 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:39:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GrowLife (PHOT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 11, 2011 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is GrowLife (OTCQB:PHOT) reporting earnings?

A

GrowLife does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GrowLife (PHOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GrowLife.

Q

What sector and industry does GrowLife (PHOT) operate in?

A

GrowLife is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.