Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 15
Mkt Cap
1.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.2
EPS
-0.03
Shares
315.1K
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Legacy Ventures International Inc has no ongoing operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Legacy Ventures Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legacy Ventures Intl (LGYV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legacy Ventures Intl (OTCPK: LGYV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legacy Ventures Intl's (LGYV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legacy Ventures Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Legacy Ventures Intl (LGYV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legacy Ventures Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Legacy Ventures Intl (LGYV)?

A

The stock price for Legacy Ventures Intl (OTCPK: LGYV) is $5 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:38:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legacy Ventures Intl (LGYV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legacy Ventures Intl.

Q

When is Legacy Ventures Intl (OTCPK:LGYV) reporting earnings?

A

Legacy Ventures Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legacy Ventures Intl (LGYV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legacy Ventures Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Legacy Ventures Intl (LGYV) operate in?

A

Legacy Ventures Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.