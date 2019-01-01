|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zozo (OTCPK: SRTTY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Zozo.
There is no analysis for Zozo
The stock price for Zozo (OTCPK: SRTTY) is $5.211 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:57:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Zozo.
Zozo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Zozo.
Zozo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.