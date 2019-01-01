QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.2K
Div / Yield
0.09/1.64%
52 Wk
4.63 - 8.05
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
42.25
Open
-
P/E
26.66
EPS
6.75
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Zozo Inc is a Japanese based company operating internet shopping sites for apparel. It operates a social platform that offers fashion, styling content, secondhand and vintage apparel from casual to luxury brands with a reasonable price. It also provides communication services relating to apparel such as blogs by fashion moguls and internet chat room for users.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zozo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zozo (SRTTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zozo (OTCPK: SRTTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zozo's (SRTTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zozo.

Q

What is the target price for Zozo (SRTTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zozo

Q

Current Stock Price for Zozo (SRTTY)?

A

The stock price for Zozo (OTCPK: SRTTY) is $5.211 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:57:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zozo (SRTTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zozo.

Q

When is Zozo (OTCPK:SRTTY) reporting earnings?

A

Zozo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zozo (SRTTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zozo.

Q

What sector and industry does Zozo (SRTTY) operate in?

A

Zozo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.