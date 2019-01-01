QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Viratech Corp, through its subsidiaries, operates in a single segment, which focuses on producing golf products, fitness and lifestyle products. Its product includes Caps, Water bottles, Golf balls, and other nutritional products. The company's brands are GIMME NUTRITION, CAMBRIDGE 360, MEDORI, and MY BODY SYMPHONY.

Viratech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viratech (VIRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viratech (OTCPK: VIRA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Viratech's (VIRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viratech.

Q

What is the target price for Viratech (VIRA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viratech

Q

Current Stock Price for Viratech (VIRA)?

A

The stock price for Viratech (OTCPK: VIRA) is $0.0038 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:53:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Viratech (VIRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viratech.

Q

When is Viratech (OTCPK:VIRA) reporting earnings?

A

Viratech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Viratech (VIRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viratech.

Q

What sector and industry does Viratech (VIRA) operate in?

A

Viratech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.