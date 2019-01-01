QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 0.64
Mkt Cap
58.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
194.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Versarien PLC is an IP-led advanced engineering materials group that utilizes proprietary technology to create innovative new engineering solutions. The business activities of the group function through Graphene and Plastic Products and Hard Wear and Metallic Product segments. Graphene and Plastic Products focused on delivering graphene solutions through plastics and carbon fibre composites, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products focused on delivering aluminium and tungsten carbide products. Geographically, the company operates in the UK, North America, the Rest of Europe, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Versarien Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Versarien (VRSRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Versarien (OTCPK: VRSRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Versarien's (VRSRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Versarien.

Q

What is the target price for Versarien (VRSRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Versarien

Q

Current Stock Price for Versarien (VRSRF)?

A

The stock price for Versarien (OTCPK: VRSRF) is $0.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:56:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Versarien (VRSRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Versarien.

Q

When is Versarien (OTCPK:VRSRF) reporting earnings?

A

Versarien does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Versarien (VRSRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Versarien.

Q

What sector and industry does Versarien (VRSRF) operate in?

A

Versarien is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.