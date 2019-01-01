Versarien PLC is an IP-led advanced engineering materials group that utilizes proprietary technology to create innovative new engineering solutions. The business activities of the group function through Graphene and Plastic Products and Hard Wear and Metallic Product segments. Graphene and Plastic Products focused on delivering graphene solutions through plastics and carbon fibre composites, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products focused on delivering aluminium and tungsten carbide products. Geographically, the company operates in the UK, North America, the Rest of Europe, and others.