Range
4.86 - 4.95
Vol / Avg.
36.4K/105.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.68 - 6.9
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.91
P/E
11.84
EPS
0.13
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 5:52AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA completes construction and service activities for infrastructure and energy projects. In addition to infrastructure-related developments, the company constructs buildings and projects related to the mining sector. It has four operating segments: construction (majority of total revenue), industrial services, environment (primarily waste collection and cleaning services), and corporate. Its services revolve around industrial engineering and operating energy, industrial, and mobility infrastructures. Additional sales are generated from aftermarket services and contracts to perform upkeep on existing structures. Approximately half of total revenue derives from the Americas.

ACS Actividades Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ACS Actividades (ACSAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ACS Actividades (OTCPK: ACSAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ACS Actividades's (ACSAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ACS Actividades.

Q

What is the target price for ACS Actividades (ACSAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for ACS Actividades (OTCPK: ACSAY) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ACSAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ACS Actividades (ACSAY)?

A

The stock price for ACS Actividades (OTCPK: ACSAY) is $4.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ACS Actividades (ACSAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on February 2, 2012.

Q

When is ACS Actividades (OTCPK:ACSAY) reporting earnings?

A

ACS Actividades does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ACS Actividades (ACSAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ACS Actividades.

Q

What sector and industry does ACS Actividades (ACSAY) operate in?

A

ACS Actividades is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.