Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
10.5K/134.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
1.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
36.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Petrogress Inc is an integrated energy company. It operates through its subsidiaries. The company has three segments that are The Upstream segment which is engaged in the exploration, production, processing, and storage of crude oil in West Africa; The downstream segment comprises refining of crude oil into petroleum products, marketing of crude oil and the refined products; marine and land transportation, marketing, and retailing of Gas Oil, Naphtha, Fuels, and lubricants; and Midstream segment. The company's products and services include Crude Oil, Gas Oil, Naphtha, IFO, Lubricants, and Ships voyages. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the sales of Crude oil.

Petrogress Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petrogress (PGAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petrogress (OTCPK: PGAS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Petrogress's (PGAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petrogress.

Q

What is the target price for Petrogress (PGAS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petrogress

Q

Current Stock Price for Petrogress (PGAS)?

A

The stock price for Petrogress (OTCPK: PGAS) is $0.0418 last updated Today at 5:11:33 PM.

Q

Does Petrogress (PGAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petrogress.

Q

When is Petrogress (OTCPK:PGAS) reporting earnings?

A

Petrogress does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petrogress (PGAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petrogress.

Q

What sector and industry does Petrogress (PGAS) operate in?

A

Petrogress is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.