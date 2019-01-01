Petrogress Inc is an integrated energy company. It operates through its subsidiaries. The company has three segments that are The Upstream segment which is engaged in the exploration, production, processing, and storage of crude oil in West Africa; The downstream segment comprises refining of crude oil into petroleum products, marketing of crude oil and the refined products; marine and land transportation, marketing, and retailing of Gas Oil, Naphtha, Fuels, and lubricants; and Midstream segment. The company's products and services include Crude Oil, Gas Oil, Naphtha, IFO, Lubricants, and Ships voyages. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the sales of Crude oil.