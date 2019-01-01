QQQ
Range
1.09 - 1.32
Vol / Avg.
4.3K/31K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.09 - 4.05
Mkt Cap
68.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.1
P/E
0.37
EPS
-1.17
Shares
52M
Outstanding
SOL Global Investments Corp is a cannabis company with a focus on legal U.S. states. Its strategic investments and partnerships across cultivation, distribution and retail complement the company's R&D program with the University of Miami. It is also involved in Retail, Agriculture, Quick Service Restaurants & Hospitality, Media Technology & Gaming, Energy and New Age Wellness.

SOL Global Investments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SOL Global Investments (SOLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SOL Global Investments (OTCPK: SOLCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SOL Global Investments's (SOLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SOL Global Investments.

Q

What is the target price for SOL Global Investments (SOLCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SOL Global Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)?

A

The stock price for SOL Global Investments (OTCPK: SOLCF) is $1.3141 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SOL Global Investments (SOLCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SOL Global Investments.

Q

When is SOL Global Investments (OTCPK:SOLCF) reporting earnings?

A

SOL Global Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SOL Global Investments (SOLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SOL Global Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does SOL Global Investments (SOLCF) operate in?

A

SOL Global Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.