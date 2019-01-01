QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Viskase Companies Inc together with its subsidiaries manufactures and distributes non-edible cellulosic food casings used to prepare and package processed meat products. It offers cellulose, fibrous, polyamide casings, and film under the brand NOJAX, VISCOAT, MOKE MASTER, COLOR MASTER, and POLYJAX. The company's operations are located primarily in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The majority of its revenue is derived from North America.

Viskase Companies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viskase Companies (VKSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viskase Companies (OTCPK: VKSC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Viskase Companies's (VKSC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viskase Companies.

Q

What is the target price for Viskase Companies (VKSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viskase Companies

Q

Current Stock Price for Viskase Companies (VKSC)?

A

The stock price for Viskase Companies (OTCPK: VKSC) is $1.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:05:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Viskase Companies (VKSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viskase Companies.

Q

When is Viskase Companies (OTCPK:VKSC) reporting earnings?

A

Viskase Companies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Viskase Companies (VKSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viskase Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Viskase Companies (VKSC) operate in?

A

Viskase Companies is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.