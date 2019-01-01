Viskase Companies Inc together with its subsidiaries manufactures and distributes non-edible cellulosic food casings used to prepare and package processed meat products. It offers cellulose, fibrous, polyamide casings, and film under the brand NOJAX, VISCOAT, MOKE MASTER, COLOR MASTER, and POLYJAX. The company's operations are located primarily in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The majority of its revenue is derived from North America.