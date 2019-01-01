Sugarmade Inc is engaged in the marketing and distribution of environmental friendly non-tree-based paper products. It offers products such as double poly paper cups for a cold beverage; disposable, clear, plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons and many other similar products for this market sector. The company operates under through CarryOutSupplies.com and ZenHydro.com brands. In addition, it is also involved in the manufacturing and distribution of products and technologies that support the legal cultivation and processing of cannabis and other agricultural products.