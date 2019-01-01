QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
59.8M/38.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
5.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
9.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 1:44PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 2:51PM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Sugarmade Inc is engaged in the marketing and distribution of environmental friendly non-tree-based paper products. It offers products such as double poly paper cups for a cold beverage; disposable, clear, plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons and many other similar products for this market sector. The company operates under through CarryOutSupplies.com and ZenHydro.com brands. In addition, it is also involved in the manufacturing and distribution of products and technologies that support the legal cultivation and processing of cannabis and other agricultural products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sugarmade Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sugarmade (SGMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sugarmade (OTCPK: SGMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sugarmade's (SGMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sugarmade.

Q

What is the target price for Sugarmade (SGMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sugarmade

Q

Current Stock Price for Sugarmade (SGMD)?

A

The stock price for Sugarmade (OTCPK: SGMD) is $0.0006 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sugarmade (SGMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sugarmade.

Q

When is Sugarmade (OTCPK:SGMD) reporting earnings?

A

Sugarmade does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sugarmade (SGMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sugarmade.

Q

What sector and industry does Sugarmade (SGMD) operate in?

A

Sugarmade is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.