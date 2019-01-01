QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Stem Holdings Inc is involved in a cannabis business. The company is engaged in the manufacture, possession, sale, distribution, and branding of cannabis and its related products. Its brand includes TJ's Gardens; Yerba Buena; Cannavore; Dose-ology and Travis X James.

Stem Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stem Holdings (STMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stem Holdings (OTCQX: STMH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stem Holdings's (STMH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stem Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Stem Holdings (STMH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stem Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Stem Holdings (STMH)?

A

The stock price for Stem Holdings (OTCQX: STMH) is $0.1095 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stem Holdings (STMH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stem Holdings.

Q

When is Stem Holdings (OTCQX:STMH) reporting earnings?

A

Stem Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stem Holdings (STMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stem Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Stem Holdings (STMH) operate in?

A

Stem Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.