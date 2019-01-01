QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.37/5.16%
52 Wk
6.04 - 8.4
Mkt Cap
636.1M
Payout Ratio
54.44
Open
P/E
11.23
Shares
89M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Reunert Ltd is an IT contracting company. It derives revenue through three main segments: Electrical Engineering, Information Communication Technologies (ICT), and Applied Electronics. The Electrical Engineering division designs and manufactures electrical energy cables, supplies low and medium-voltage electrical distribution, protection, and control equipment, and designs, manufactures and supplies copper and fiber optic cables. The ICT division provides managed services to enterprises, such as managed office products, voice, data, and hosted services as well as unified communications and asset-based finance solutions. Applied Electronics comprises Reutech, which derives revenue from the design and manufacturing of defense products.

Analyst Ratings

Reunert Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reunert (RNRTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reunert (OTCPK: RNRTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reunert's (RNRTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reunert.

Q

What is the target price for Reunert (RNRTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reunert

Q

Current Stock Price for Reunert (RNRTY)?

A

The stock price for Reunert (OTCPK: RNRTY) is $7.15 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 15:37:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reunert (RNRTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 5, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 16, 2013.

Q

When is Reunert (OTCPK:RNRTY) reporting earnings?

A

Reunert does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reunert (RNRTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reunert.

Q

What sector and industry does Reunert (RNRTY) operate in?

A

Reunert is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.